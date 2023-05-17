Whizlabs
Automation with Ansible
Automation with Ansible

Taught in English

Instructor: Whizlabs Instructor

5 hours to complete
3 weeks at 1 hour a week
What you'll learn

  • Demonstrate working of portal that acts as a central repository for sharing, reusing and locating Ansible-related Content

  • Explore Ansible's components such as its ease of deployment, learning and debugging

  • Overview of Ansible Playbooks, which is a YAML based automation tool that developers can use to automate various tasks.

  • Elaborate Automation with Ansible for remote clients in order to explain Ansible inventory files

There are 3 modules in this course

Welcome to Week 1 of Automation with Ansible Course. This week's focus is on setting up a virtual machine (VM) and configuring the environment for using Ansible, an open-source automation tool. You will also learn how to install and configure Ansible, which includes configuring its settings, inventory, and modules. Additionally, you will learn about using Ansible in the cloud, including setting up and configuring Ansible for use with cloud providers such as Amazon Web Services (AWS) and Microsoft Azure. By the end of the week, you should be familiar with the basic concepts and tools needed to use Ansible for automating tasks and managing infrastructure.

13 videos1 reading3 quizzes1 discussion prompt

Welcome to Week 2 of Automation with Ansible Course.This week's focus is on implementing Ansible automation with Playbooks and Ad-hoc tasks for remote clients. You will learn how to deploy Apache using a Playbook, configure Ansible to work with SSH, manage remote hosts using Playbooks and Ad-hoc tasks, and use the ansible command-line tool to run Ad-hoc tasks. By the end of the week, you should be able to automate tasks on remote hosts using Ansible, both through Playbooks and quick, one-off Ad-hoc tasks.

9 videos1 reading3 quizzes

Welcome to Week 3 of Automation with Ansible Course.This week's focus is on managing variables, implementing task control, and using conditions, loops, and handlers in Ansible. You will also learn about Ansible security best practices, using Ansible Vault to encrypt sensitive data, and using Ansible Tower for managing Ansible deployments. By the end of the week, you should be able to manage variables, implement task control, use conditions, loops, and handlers, and have an understanding of Ansible security and management tools.

10 videos3 readings3 quizzes

