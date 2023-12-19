Cisco Learning and Certifications
Ansible for Network Automation
Cisco Learning and Certifications

Ansible for Network Automation

This course is part of Network Automation Engineering Fundamentals Specialization

Taught in English

Some content may not be translated

Cisco Learning & Certifications

Instructor: Cisco Learning & Certifications

Included with Coursera Plus

Learn more

Course

Gain insight into a topic and learn the fundamentals
Intermediate level

Recommended experience

3 hours (approximately)
Flexible schedule
Learn at your own pace

Skills you'll gain

Details to know

Shareable certificate

Add to your LinkedIn profile

Assessments

13 quizzes

Course

Gain insight into a topic and learn the fundamentals
Intermediate level

Recommended experience

3 hours (approximately)
Flexible schedule
Learn at your own pace

See how employees at top companies are mastering in-demand skills

Learn more about Coursera for Business
Placeholder

Build your subject-matter expertise

This course is part of the Network Automation Engineering Fundamentals Specialization
When you enroll in this course, you'll also be enrolled in this Specialization.
  • Learn new concepts from industry experts
  • Gain a foundational understanding of a subject or tool
  • Develop job-relevant skills with hands-on projects
  • Earn a shareable career certificate
Placeholder
Placeholder

Earn a career certificate

Add this credential to your LinkedIn profile, resume, or CV

Share it on social media and in your performance review

Placeholder

There are 3 modules in this course

In this module, we will review the topics and what you will learn in this course.

What's included

1 video2 readings1 discussion prompt

In this module, you will be introduced to some of the basics of Ansible. You will become familiar with some of Ansible’s fundamental architecture and components like inventory files, variables, and, most importantly, playbooks. You will also be introduced to the ios_config module, which is explicitly built for Cisco IOS devices and makes creating plays and tasks for your Cisco devices easier. Ansible has numerous modules available for many different vendors, operating systems, and technologies, and this course will discuss how to look up more information about them. You will also be introduced to Ansible Galaxy, a 3rd party repository for Ansible.

What's included

6 videos11 readings9 quizzes

Typically, network engineers perform countless manual network operations and changes. The most common workflow is to build a Microsoft Notepad file or Microsoft Word document and call it a template. However, that template is only a set of instructions for building a configuration—it is not a real template. Jinja2 is a templating engine that is purpose-built for Python. You will learn about the Jinja2 templating engine and start to build programmatic templates and command “data” with real configuration templates.

What's included

4 videos3 readings4 quizzes

Instructor

Cisco Learning & Certifications
12 Courses22,303 learners

Offered by

Cisco Learning and Certifications

Recommended if you're interested in Networking

Why people choose Coursera for their career

Felipe M.
Learner since 2018
"To be able to take courses at my own pace and rhythm has been an amazing experience. I can learn whenever it fits my schedule and mood."
Jennifer J.
Learner since 2020
"I directly applied the concepts and skills I learned from my courses to an exciting new project at work."
Larry W.
Learner since 2021
"When I need courses on topics that my university doesn't offer, Coursera is one of the best places to go."
Chaitanya A.
"Learning isn't just about being better at your job: it's so much more than that. Coursera allows me to learn without limits."

New to Networking? Start here.

Placeholder

Open new doors with Coursera Plus

Unlimited access to 7,000+ world-class courses, hands-on projects, and job-ready certificate programs - all included in your subscription

Learn more

Advance your career with an online degree

Earn a degree from world-class universities - 100% online

Explore degrees

Join over 3,400 global companies that choose Coursera for Business

Upskill your employees to excel in the digital economy

Learn more

Frequently asked questions

More questions