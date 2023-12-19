This course will train you on the fundamentals of Ansible, an open-source, extensible configuration management tool that streamlines infrastructure management in modern networking environments. You will also learn about Jinja2, a templating language that expands flexibility in automation tasks. Upon completing this course, you will have an essential understanding of Ansible and its application to network automation, enabling you to effectively automate network tasks and improve network operations.
Ansible for Network Automation
There are 3 modules in this course
In this module, we will review the topics and what you will learn in this course.
1 video2 readings1 discussion prompt
In this module, you will be introduced to some of the basics of Ansible. You will become familiar with some of Ansible’s fundamental architecture and components like inventory files, variables, and, most importantly, playbooks. You will also be introduced to the ios_config module, which is explicitly built for Cisco IOS devices and makes creating plays and tasks for your Cisco devices easier. Ansible has numerous modules available for many different vendors, operating systems, and technologies, and this course will discuss how to look up more information about them. You will also be introduced to Ansible Galaxy, a 3rd party repository for Ansible.
6 videos11 readings9 quizzes
Typically, network engineers perform countless manual network operations and changes. The most common workflow is to build a Microsoft Notepad file or Microsoft Word document and call it a template. However, that template is only a set of instructions for building a configuration—it is not a real template. Jinja2 is a templating engine that is purpose-built for Python. You will learn about the Jinja2 templating engine and start to build programmatic templates and command “data” with real configuration templates.
4 videos3 readings4 quizzes
