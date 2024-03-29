Edureka
Mastering Multithreading with Go
Edureka

Mastering Multithreading with Go

This course is part of Go Programming Language Specialization

Taught in English

Edureka

Instructor: Edureka

Included with Coursera Plus

Learn more

Course

Gain insight into a topic and learn the fundamentals
Beginner level

Recommended experience

7 hours (approximately)
Flexible schedule
Learn at your own pace

Skills you'll gain

Details to know

Shareable certificate

Add to your LinkedIn profile

Recently updated!

March 2024

Assessments

18 assignments

Course

Gain insight into a topic and learn the fundamentals
Beginner level

Recommended experience

7 hours (approximately)
Flexible schedule
Learn at your own pace

See how employees at top companies are mastering in-demand skills

Learn more about Coursera for Business
Placeholder

Build your subject-matter expertise

This course is part of the Go Programming Language Specialization
When you enroll in this course, you'll also be enrolled in this Specialization.
  • Learn new concepts from industry experts
  • Gain a foundational understanding of a subject or tool
  • Develop job-relevant skills with hands-on projects
  • Earn a shareable career certificate
Placeholder
Placeholder

Earn a career certificate

Add this credential to your LinkedIn profile, resume, or CV

Share it on social media and in your performance review

Placeholder

There are 5 modules in this course

The first week of this course is a gateway to understanding the fundamental principles that underlie concurrent programming. We'll work on the essential components of multithreading, such as threads, parallel computing, processes, memory sharing, advanced concurrency patterns, and communication mechanisms.

What's included

13 videos3 readings5 assignments

In the second week of this course, you'll unravel the art of synchronizing – lightweight, concurrent threads in the Go language using Mutexes. You will also design concurrent programs that harness the full potential of goroutines while ensuring thread safety through the strategic use of Mutexes.

What's included

10 videos4 readings4 assignments

This module is designed to delve into the concept of conditional variables in Golang, exploring how they facilitate communication and synchronization between goroutines. Additionally, the potential pitfalls that can lead to deadlocks and strategies to prevent and resolve them. By mastering these concepts, developers can ensure the reliability and efficiency of their concurrent applications in Golang.

What's included

9 videos1 reading4 assignments

The forth week of this course is tailored for Go developers to seek an uderstanding of barriers, atomic variables and spinning locks. By mastering these concurrency primitives, developers can enhance the efficiency, scalability, and reliability of their Golang applications in concurrent environments.

What's included

9 videos6 readings4 assignments

This module is designed to assess an individual on the various concepts and teachings covered in this course. Answer a comprehensive quiz which marks you as a learner who is confident in Mastering Multithreading in Go.

What's included

1 video1 reading1 assignment1 discussion prompt

Instructor

Edureka
Edureka
37 Courses11,848 learners

Offered by

Edureka

Recommended if you're interested in Software Development

Why people choose Coursera for their career

Felipe M.
Learner since 2018
"To be able to take courses at my own pace and rhythm has been an amazing experience. I can learn whenever it fits my schedule and mood."
Jennifer J.
Learner since 2020
"I directly applied the concepts and skills I learned from my courses to an exciting new project at work."
Larry W.
Learner since 2021
"When I need courses on topics that my university doesn't offer, Coursera is one of the best places to go."
Chaitanya A.
"Learning isn't just about being better at your job: it's so much more than that. Coursera allows me to learn without limits."

New to Software Development? Start here.

Placeholder

Open new doors with Coursera Plus

Unlimited access to 7,000+ world-class courses, hands-on projects, and job-ready certificate programs - all included in your subscription

Learn more

Advance your career with an online degree

Earn a degree from world-class universities - 100% online

Explore degrees

Join over 3,400 global companies that choose Coursera for Business

Upskill your employees to excel in the digital economy

Learn more

Frequently asked questions

More questions