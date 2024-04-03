Vanderbilt University
Microsoft 365 Copilot: Personal Productivity for All
Vanderbilt University

Microsoft 365 Copilot: Personal Productivity for All

Taught in English

Dr. Jules White

Instructor: Dr. Jules White

Beginner level

Recommended experience

8 hours to complete
3 weeks at 2 hours a week
Flexible schedule
Learn at your own pace

What you'll learn

  • How to assess recordings of meetings to improve plans, anticipate next steps, and help teams improve their coordination

  • Which Microsoft 365 Copilot tool to use for which task and when to switch between them

  • How to create and revise content using Generative AI to target different audiences or be personalized for marketing

Skills you'll gain

There is 1 module in this course

What's included

27 videos1 reading2 assignments

Instructor

Dr. Jules White

