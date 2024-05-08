Vanderbilt University
Microsoft 365 Copilot for Leaders Specialization
Vanderbilt University

Microsoft 365 Copilot for Leaders Specialization

Copilot Mastery for Leaders. Master Microsoft 365 Copilot and redefine leadership productivity

Taught in English

Some content may not be translated

Dr. Jules White
Bob Higgins

Instructors: Dr. Jules White

Top Instructor

Specialization - 3 course series

Get in-depth knowledge of a subject
Beginner level
No prior experience required
1 month at 10 hours a week
Flexible schedule
Learn at your own pace

Specialization - 3 course series

Generative AI for Leaders

Course 14 hours

What you'll learn

Skills you'll gain

Category: Using Generative AI in Leadership
Category: Generative AI
Category: Prompt Engineering for Leaders

Microsoft 365 Copilot: Personal Productivity for All

Course 28 hours

What you'll learn

  • How to assess recordings of meetings to improve plans, anticipate next steps, and help teams improve their coordination

  • Which Microsoft 365 Copilot tool to use for which task and when to switch between them

  • How to create and revise content using Generative AI to target different audiences or be personalized for marketing

Skills you'll gain

Category: Microsoft 365 Copilot
Category: Problem Solving with Generative AI

Trustworthy Generative AI

Course 38 hours

What you'll learn

  • What problems actually make sense to solve with Generative AI

  • How to frame problems and prompt engineer to produce more trustworthy results from Generative AI

Skills you'll gain

Category: Problem Formulation for Generative AI
Category: Prompt Engineering
Category: Generative AI

Instructors

Bob Higgins
Vanderbilt University
1 Course9,070 learners

Offered by

Vanderbilt University

