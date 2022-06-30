About this Course

Flexible deadlines
Reset deadlines in accordance to your schedule.
Shareable Certificate
Earn a Certificate upon completion
100% online
Start instantly and learn at your own schedule.
Advanced Level
Approx. 11 hours to complete
Spanish

What you will learn

  • Desarrolle una comprensión general de los componentes de canalizaciones estándar de TFX.

  • Aprenda a usar un contexto interactivo de TFX para desarrollar prototipos de canalizaciones de TFX.

  • Entrenamiento continuo con modelos de TensorFlow, PyTorch, XGBoost y scikit-learn con KubeFlow y AI Platform Pipelines

  • Realice un entrenamiento continuo con Composer y MLFlow

Google Cloud

Syllabus - What you will learn from this course

Week
1

Week 1

7 minutes to complete

Introducción

7 minutes to complete
2 videos (Total 7 min)
2 hours to complete

Introducción a las canalizaciones de TFX

2 hours to complete
7 videos (Total 45 min)
Week
2

Week 2

2 hours to complete

Organización de las canalizaciones con TFX

2 hours to complete
4 videos (Total 25 min)
2 hours to complete

Componentes personalizados y CI/CD para canalizaciones de TFX

2 hours to complete
4 videos (Total 25 min)
Week
3

Week 3

1 hour to complete

ML Metadatos con TFX

1 hour to complete
3 videos (Total 9 min)
1 hour to complete

Entrenamiento continuo con múltiples SDK, Kubeflow y AI Platform Pipelines

1 hour to complete
5 videos (Total 8 min)
Week
4

Week 4

2 hours to complete

Entrenamiento continuo con Cloud Composer

2 hours to complete
6 videos (Total 27 min)
1 hour to complete

Canalizaciones de AA con MLflow

1 hour to complete
9 videos (Total 35 min)
1 minute to complete

Resumen

1 minute to complete
1 video (Total 1 min)

