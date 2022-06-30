About this Course

Flexible deadlines
Reset deadlines in accordance to your schedule.
Shareable Certificate
Earn a Certificate upon completion
100% online
Start instantly and learn at your own schedule.
Advanced Level
Approx. 11 hours to complete
Japanese

What you will learn

  • TFX 標準パイプライン コンポーネントの概要を理解する

  • TFX Interactive Context を使用して TFX パイプラインのプロトタイプを開発する方法を理解する

  • TensorFlow、PyTorch、XGBoost、Scikit Learn モデルを使用した KubeFlow および AI Platform Pipelines での継続的なトレーニング

  • Composer と MLFlow を使用して継続的なトレーニングを実行する

Offered by

Google Cloud

Syllabus - What you will learn from this course

Week
1

Week 1

3 minutes to complete

はじめに

3 minutes to complete
1 video (Total 3 min)
2 hours to complete

TFX パイプラインの紹介

2 hours to complete
7 videos (Total 45 min)
Week
2

Week 2

2 hours to complete

TFX によるパイプライン オーケストレーション

2 hours to complete
4 videos (Total 25 min)
2 hours to complete

TFX パイプラインのカスタム コンポーネントと CI / CD

2 hours to complete
4 videos (Total 25 min)
Week
3

Week 3

1 hour to complete

TFX におけるメタデータ

1 hour to complete
3 videos (Total 9 min)
1 hour to complete

複数の SDK、KubeFlow および AI Platform Pipelines を使用した継続的なトレーニング

1 hour to complete
5 videos (Total 8 min)
Week
4

Week 4

2 hours to complete

Cloud Composer を使用した継続的なトレーニング

2 hours to complete
6 videos (Total 27 min)
1 hour to complete

MLflow を使用した ML パイプライン

1 hour to complete
9 videos (Total 35 min)
1 minute to complete

まとめ

1 minute to complete
1 video (Total 1 min)

