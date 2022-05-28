In this course, we'll make predictions on product usage and calculate optimal safety stock storage. We'll start with a time series of shoe sales across multiple stores on three different continents. To begin, we'll look for unique insights and other interesting things we can find in the data by performing groupings and comparing products within each store. Then, we'll use a seasonal autoregressive integrated moving average (SARIMA) model to make predictions on future sales. In addition to making predictions, we'll analyze the provided statistics (such as p-score) to judge the viability of using the SARIMA model to make predictions. Then, we'll tune the hyper-parameters of the model to garner better results and higher statistical significance. Finally, we'll make predictions on safety stock by looking to the data for monthly usage predictions and calculating safety stock from the formula involving lead times.
This course is part of the Machine Learning for Supply Chains Specialization
Offered By
About this Course
We reccomend you take the first two courses in the specialization (or are familiar with the content) before attemptign this capstone project.
What you will learn
Calcualte safety stock using SARIMA predictions combined with manipulaitng lead times.
Skills you will gain
- Machine Learning
- SARIMA modeling
- timeseries
- demand prediction
- Safety Stock
We reccomend you take the first two courses in the specialization (or are familiar with the content) before attemptign this capstone project.
Offered by
LearnQuest
LearnQuest is the preferred training partner to the world’s leading companies, organizations, and government agencies. Our team boasts 20+ years of experience designing, developing and delivering a full suite industry-leading technology education classes and training solutions across the globe. Our trainers, equipped with expert industry experience and an unparalleled commitment to quality, facilitate classes that are offered in various delivery formats so our clients can obtain the training they need when and where they need it.
Syllabus - What you will learn from this course
Exploratory Data Analysis Using Pandas and Groupby
In this module, we'll get acquainted with our dataset by exploring some of the most obvious groupings and identifying the variation in products. We'll discover which products sell where and prepare ourselves to use timeseries forecasts and safety stock predictions.
Demand Predictions Using SARIMA
In this module, we'll use the SARIMA model to make predictions on future sales. We'll then visualize some of these predicted sales before evaluating the accuracy and viability of our chosen model.
Calculating Safety Stock
In this module, we'll finish the project by calculating safety stock from monthly usage and lead times. We'll start by grouping products in order to find more accurate usage numbers. Then, we'll conclude by using the known formula along with our insights from the data in the calculation of safety stock for each product.
About the Machine Learning for Supply Chains Specialization
This specialization is intended for students who wish to use machine language to analyze and predict product usage and other similar tasks. There is no specific prerequisite but some general knowledge of supply chain will be helpful, as well as general statistics and calculus.
Frequently Asked Questions
When will I have access to the lectures and assignments?
What will I get if I subscribe to this Specialization?
Is financial aid available?
More questions? Visit the Learner Help Center.