About this Course

Course 4 of 4 in the
Machine Learning for Supply Chains Specialization
Intermediate Level

W​e reccomend you take the first two courses in the specialization (or are familiar with the content) before attemptign this capstone project.

Approx. 10 hours to complete
English

What you will learn

  • C​alcualte safety stock using SARIMA predictions combined with manipulaitng lead times.

Skills you will gain

  • Machine Learning
  • SARIMA modeling
  • timeseries
  • demand prediction
  • Safety Stock
Syllabus - What you will learn from this course

Week
1

Week 1

4 hours to complete

Exploratory Data Analysis Using Pandas and Groupby

4 hours to complete
4 videos (Total 6 min)
Week
2

Week 2

3 hours to complete

Demand Predictions Using SARIMA

3 hours to complete
2 videos (Total 2 min), 1 reading, 1 quiz
Week
3

Week 3

3 hours to complete

Calculating Safety Stock

3 hours to complete
2 videos (Total 2 min)

About the Machine Learning for Supply Chains Specialization

Machine Learning for Supply Chains

