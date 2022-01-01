In this course, PhD candidates will get an introduction into the theory of multilevel modelling, focusing on two level multilevel models with a 'continuous' response variable. In addition, participants will learn how to run basic two-level model in R.
Multilevel ModelingErasmus University Rotterdam
Intermediate Level
Understanding of Bachelor-level statistics.
Approx. 8 hours to complete
English
Subtitles: English
Skills you will gain
- R Programming
- Multilevel Regression
Intermediate Level
Understanding of Bachelor-level statistics.
Approx. 8 hours to complete
English
Subtitles: English
Erasmus University Rotterdam
Erasmus University: a top-100 ranked international research university based in Rotterdam, the Netherlands. Our academic teaching and research focuses on four areas: health, wealth, culture and governance.
Syllabus - What you will learn from this course
Errata
Introduction to Multilevel Modeling (MLM)
Random Slopes and Cross-Level Interactions
Putting it all Together
