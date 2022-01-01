About this Course

Flexible deadlines
Reset deadlines in accordance to your schedule.
Shareable Certificate
Earn a Certificate upon completion
100% online
Start instantly and learn at your own schedule.
Intermediate Level

Understanding of Bachelor-level statistics.

Approx. 8 hours to complete
English

Skills you will gain

  • R Programming
  • Multilevel Regression
Intermediate Level

Understanding of Bachelor-level statistics.

Approx. 8 hours to complete
English

Erasmus University Rotterdam

Syllabus - What you will learn from this course

Week 1

Errata

Week 2

Introduction to Multilevel Modeling (MLM)

Week 3

Random Slopes and Cross-Level Interactions

Week 4

Putting it all Together

