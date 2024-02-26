Ce cours présente les outils et les bonnes pratiques MLOps pour déployer, évaluer, surveiller et exploiter des systèmes de ML en production sur Google Cloud. Le MLOps est une discipline axée sur le déploiement, le test, la surveillance et l'automatisation des systèmes de ML en production.
MLOps with Vertex AI: Manage Features - Français
Taught in French
Course
Gain insight into a topic and learn the fundamentals
Details to know
Add to your LinkedIn profile
February 2024
See how employees at top companies are mastering in-demand skills
Earn a career certificate
Add this credential to your LinkedIn profile, resume, or CV
Share it on social media and in your performance review
There are 4 modules in this course
Présentation du cours.
What's included
1 video
Vertex AI et ses fonctionnalités MLOps Principales difficultés liées aux données et solutions potentielles pour les atténuer.
What's included
3 videos
Principales fonctionnalités de Vertex AI Feature Store.
What's included
4 videos1 app item
Résumé du cours.
What's included
1 video
Instructor
Offered by
Recommended if you're interested in Cloud Computing
Why people choose Coursera for their career
New to Cloud Computing? Start here.
Open new doors with Coursera Plus
Unlimited access to 7,000+ world-class courses, hands-on projects, and job-ready certificate programs - all included in your subscription
Advance your career with an online degree
Earn a degree from world-class universities - 100% online
Join over 3,400 global companies that choose Coursera for Business
Upskill your employees to excel in the digital economy
Frequently asked questions
Yes, you can preview the first video and view the syllabus before you enroll. You must purchase the course to access content not included in the preview.
If you decide to enroll in the course before the session start date, you will have access to all of the lecture videos and readings for the course. You’ll be able to submit assignments once the session starts.
Once you enroll and your session begins, you will have access to all videos and other resources, including reading items and the course discussion forum. You’ll be able to view and submit practice assessments, and complete required graded assignments to earn a grade and a Course Certificate.