Institut Mines-Télécom
Traitement d'images : analyse fréquentielle et multi-échelle
Taught in French

Yann Gavet
Vincent Mazet

Instructors: Yann Gavet

Intermediate level

13 hours to complete
3 weeks at 4 hours a week
What you'll learn

  • Transformée de Fourier en 2D

  • Principes de la déconvolution

  • Compression JPEG

  • Représentation multi-échelle

There are 4 modules in this course

What's included

7 videos4 readings2 quizzes2 programming assignments5 ungraded labs

What's included

6 videos4 readings3 quizzes1 programming assignment2 ungraded labs

What's included

4 videos3 readings1 quiz3 ungraded labs

What's included

7 videos3 readings1 quiz1 programming assignment3 ungraded labs

Instructors

