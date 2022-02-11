About this Course

Flexible deadlines
Reset deadlines in accordance to your schedule.
Shareable Certificate
Earn a Certificate upon completion
100% online
Start instantly and learn at your own schedule.
Course 1 of 3 in the
Database Design and Operational Business Intelligence Specialization
Beginner Level

No experience in BI or database needed. Experience with at least one programming language is recommended.

Approx. 7 hours to complete
English

What you will learn

  • Create an ERD that shows progression from conceptual to logical to physical design

  • Conduct a basic descriptive statistical analysis and articulate the findings

  • Write SQL scripts to create a database and associated tables

Skills you will gain

  • SQL Overview
  • Statistical Analysis
  • Relational Database
  • Business Intelligence
  • Basic Descriptive Statistics
Instructor

Offered by

Placeholder

University of California, Irvine

Syllabus - What you will learn from this course

Week
1

Week 1

2 hours to complete

Overview of Business Intelligence

2 hours to complete
7 readings
Week
2

Week 2

2 hours to complete

Nature of Data & Descriptive Statistics

2 hours to complete
1 video (Total 7 min), 4 readings, 1 quiz
Week
3

Week 3

2 hours to complete

Module 3: Relational Database Design (ERD and Normalization)

2 hours to complete
4 readings
Week
4

Week 4

2 hours to complete

Module 4: Structured Query Language (SQL) Overview

2 hours to complete
1 video (Total 20 min), 1 reading, 1 quiz

About the Database Design and Operational Business Intelligence Specialization

Database Design and Operational Business Intelligence

