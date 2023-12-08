Upon completion of this MOOC, students will gain comprehensive knowledge in nuclear fuel management and reactor core design. They will learn to list and understand the basic parameters involved in in-core fuel management, including the estimation of fuel batch reload fraction and enrichment for equilibrium cycles using the linear reactivity method. The course will also cover the core aspects of reactor core design, the stages of fuel reloads design, and the principles of nuclear fuel assembly design, including the role of burnable poisons. Students will delve into the various aspects of fuel assembly design, both radial and axial, and learn to identify and solve optimization problems in these areas using metaheuristic techniques. Additionally, they will explore core loading pattern design, control rod pattern design, and the associated requirements and knowledge rules.
In core nuclear fuel management
This course is part of Nuclear fuel management: a practical approach Specialization
Taught in English
December 2023
There are 6 modules in this course
