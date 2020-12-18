About this Course

Intermediate Level

A certain, basic knowledge about inorganic chemistry, and thermal fuel conversion is recommended.

Approx. 69 hours to complete
English

What you will learn

  • Explain basic physical and chemical differences between solid fuels like coal, biomass, waste etc., and interpret fuel analyses of them

  • Describe critical ash-forming element are release, mechanisms for formation of aerosols and fly ash particles, and ash transport

  • Quantify the processes of deposit build-up, sintering and shedding

  • Explain the fundamentals of high-temperature corrosion in thermal fuel conversion systems

Intermediate Level

A certain, basic knowledge about inorganic chemistry, and thermal fuel conversion is recommended.

Instructor

Offered by

Technical University of Denmark (DTU)

Syllabus - What you will learn from this course

Week 1

30 hours to complete

Brief MOOC Introduction and Incitement for Following This

Week 2

6 hours to complete

Fuel and Ash Chemistry and Characterization

Week 3

3 hours to complete

Release of Critical Ash-Forming Elements

Week 4

4 hours to complete

Formation of Fly Ash and Aerosols

