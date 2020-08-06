Chevron Left
Learner Reviews & Feedback for Ash-Related Operational Challenges in Energy Utilization of Sustainable Fuels by Technical University of Denmark (DTU)

4.8
stars
21 ratings
7 reviews

About the Course

The basic idea behind this MOOC, is to present recent data on fuel characterization, slagging, fouling, corrosion, and trace element transformations, in a course that can be readily provided for students and industry people. This ensures understanding and application of the research, and provides the students and industry with a forum for discussion of the very latest research results, as well as feedback from industry to the research group at DTU, on important new research subjects in the field. The specific aim of the MOOC, is that students will be able to; Explain basic physical and chemical differences between solid fuels like coal, biomass, waste etc., be able to characterize solid fuels, and to interpret fuel analyses of them Interpret and utilize data from advanced fuel and ash analyses (SEM, DTA/TGA, chemical fractionation, ash melting temperatures) Describe chemically and physically, how critical ash-forming elements are released to the gas phase, the mechanisms for formation of aerosols and fly ash particles, and explain how ash is transported from bulk gas to heat transfer surfaces Quantify the processes of deposit build-up, sintering and shedding Explain the fundamentals of high-temperature corrosion in thermal fuel conversion systems Can calculate viscosities as a function of temperature and composition, temperature profiles in a deposit, rates of deposit build-up and sintering, as well as porosity changes vs. time....

Top reviews

EY

Dec 18, 2020

This course was informative, there were a lot of things I needed to review and learn more about as I am not quite familiar with various terms included in the course materials.

MA

Mar 29, 2022

Very informative and intriguing. The slides quality was phenomenal and the voice pitch was so communicative.

Filter by:

1 - 7 of 7 Reviews for Ash-Related Operational Challenges in Energy Utilization of Sustainable Fuels

By Ulises A M A

Aug 6, 2020

Excellent course! deep knowledge, clear explanations, specific quizzes, a lot of information to learn about, wide industry view.

By Erica P Y

Dec 19, 2020

This course was informative, there were a lot of things I needed to review and learn more about as I am not quite familiar with various terms included in the course materials.

By Muhammad A

Mar 30, 2022

Very informative and intriguing. The slides quality was phenomenal and the voice pitch was so communicative.

By Harender B

Jul 28, 2020

Very informative and exhaustive course

By Dayananda B

Jul 24, 2020

IN depth learning course

By Anatolii R

Mar 7, 2021

It is so ineresting course, especially for operation managers in waste firing area, for lecturers and also for scientists who want to get new skils in such knowledge area. For stars because of some mistakes in quise questions which make studiing more difficult

By STEFANIA L

Aug 4, 2021

good

