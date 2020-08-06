EY
Dec 18, 2020
This course was informative, there were a lot of things I needed to review and learn more about as I am not quite familiar with various terms included in the course materials.
Mar 29, 2022
Very informative and intriguing. The slides quality was phenomenal and the voice pitch was so communicative.
By Ulises A M A•
Aug 6, 2020
Excellent course! deep knowledge, clear explanations, specific quizzes, a lot of information to learn about, wide industry view.
By Erica P Y•
Dec 19, 2020
By Muhammad A•
Mar 30, 2022
By Harender B•
Jul 28, 2020
Very informative and exhaustive course
By Dayananda B•
Jul 24, 2020
IN depth learning course
By Anatolii R•
Mar 7, 2021
It is so ineresting course, especially for operation managers in waste firing area, for lecturers and also for scientists who want to get new skils in such knowledge area. For stars because of some mistakes in quise questions which make studiing more difficult
By STEFANIA L•
Aug 4, 2021
good