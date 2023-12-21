二部構成でお届けする「Observability in Google Cloud」コースの第 2 部へようこそ。 このコースでは、Error Reporting、Cloud Trace、Cloud Profiler などのアプリケーション パフォーマンス管理ツールについて学びます。
Observability in Google Cloud - 日本語版
Taught in English
Course
Gain insight into a topic and learn the fundamentals
Recommended experience
What you'll learn
Ops エージェントをインストールして管理し、Compute Engine のログを収集する。
Cloud Operations for GKE について説明する。
VPC フローログとファイアウォール ルール ログを分析する。
Google Cloud 内の関連コンポーネントをモニタリングするためのリソース使用の費用を分析する。
Details to know
Add to your LinkedIn profile
December 2023
4 quizzes
See how employees at top companies are mastering in-demand skills
Earn a career certificate
Add this credential to your LinkedIn profile, resume, or CV
Share it on social media and in your performance review
There are 6 modules in this course
「Logging, Monitoring and Observability in Google Cloud」へようこそ。ここでは前提条件、対象者、コースの目標について説明します。
What's included
1 video
このモジュールでは、少し時間をかけて、オブザーバビリティのための Google Cloud サービスの構成について詳しく見ていきます。
What's included
7 videos1 quiz1 app item
モニタリングの目的は、Google Cloud 内でスピンアップしているリソースの稼働状況を詳しく把握することです。このモジュールでは、プロジェクト アーキテクチャをモニタリングする際のオプションとベスト プラクティスを確認します。また、モニタリングに関して誰が何をできるかを決定するために必要となる、主要な Cloud IAM ロールを見分けます。これは、アーキテクチャと同じく、あらかじめ行っておかなければならない重要なステップです。さらに、Google が作成したデフォルトのダッシュボードのいくつかを確認し、適切に使用する方法を見ていきます。その後、リソースの使用状況とアプリケーションの負荷を示すグラフを作成し、それらを使用してカスタム ダッシュボードを構築します。最後に、有効性とレイテンシを追跡する稼働時間チェックを定義します。
What's included
8 videos1 quiz1 app item
Google Cloud にアプリケーションをデプロイする際にアプリケーション パフォーマンス管理プロダクトを使用すると、コードとサービスの稼働状況に関する分析情報を取得し、必要に応じてトラブルシューティングを行うことができます。
What's included
5 videos1 quiz1 app item
この最後のモジュールでは、Google Cloud のオペレーション スイートの費用の最適化について説明します。具体的には、Google Cloud 内のオペレーション関連コンポーネントのリソースを使用する場合の費用を分析し、Google Cloud 内のオペレーションの費用を抑えるためのベスト プラクティスを実装する方法を学びます。
What's included
5 videos1 quiz
このコースで取り扱ったトピックをまとめます。
What's included
1 video
Instructor
Offered by
Why people choose Coursera for their career
New to Cloud Computing? Start here.
Open new doors with Coursera Plus
Unlimited access to 7,000+ world-class courses, hands-on projects, and job-ready certificate programs - all included in your subscription
Advance your career with an online degree
Earn a degree from world-class universities - 100% online
Join over 3,400 global companies that choose Coursera for Business
Upskill your employees to excel in the digital economy
Frequently asked questions
Yes, you can preview the first video and view the syllabus before you enroll. You must purchase the course to access content not included in the preview.
If you decide to enroll in the course before the session start date, you will have access to all of the lecture videos and readings for the course. You’ll be able to submit assignments once the session starts.
Once you enroll and your session begins, you will have access to all videos and other resources, including reading items and the course discussion forum. You’ll be able to view and submit practice assessments, and complete required graded assignments to earn a grade and a Course Certificate.