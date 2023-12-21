Google Cloud
Observability in Google Cloud - 日本語版
Google Cloud

Observability in Google Cloud - 日本語版

Taught in English

Course

Gain insight into a topic and learn the fundamentals

Coursera Plus

Included with Coursera Plus

Beginner level

Recommended experience

5 hours to complete
3 weeks at 1 hour a week
Flexible schedule
Learn at your own pace

What you'll learn

  • Ops エージェントをインストールして管理し、Compute Engine のログを収集する。

  • Cloud Operations for GKE について説明する。

  • VPC フローログとファイアウォール ルール ログを分析する。

  • Google Cloud 内の関連コンポーネントをモニタリングするためのリソース使用の費用を分析する。

Details to know

Shareable certificate

Add to your LinkedIn profile

Recently updated!

December 2023

Assessments

4 quizzes

See how employees at top companies are mastering in-demand skills

Learn more about Coursera for Business
Placeholder
Placeholder

Earn a career certificate

Add this credential to your LinkedIn profile, resume, or CV

Share it on social media and in your performance review

Placeholder

There are 6 modules in this course

「Logging, Monitoring and Observability in Google Cloud」へようこそ。ここでは前提条件、対象者、コースの目標について説明します。

What's included

1 video

このモジュールでは、少し時間をかけて、オブザーバビリティのための Google Cloud サービスの構成について詳しく見ていきます。

What's included

7 videos1 quiz1 app item

モニタリングの目的は、Google Cloud 内でスピンアップしているリソースの稼働状況を詳しく把握することです。このモジュールでは、プロジェクト アーキテクチャをモニタリングする際のオプションとベスト プラクティスを確認します。また、モニタリングに関して誰が何をできるかを決定するために必要となる、主要な Cloud IAM ロールを見分けます。これは、アーキテクチャと同じく、あらかじめ行っておかなければならない重要なステップです。さらに、Google が作成したデフォルトのダッシュボードのいくつかを確認し、適切に使用する方法を見ていきます。その後、リソースの使用状況とアプリケーションの負荷を示すグラフを作成し、それらを使用してカスタム ダッシュボードを構築します。最後に、有効性とレイテンシを追跡する稼働時間チェックを定義します。

What's included

8 videos1 quiz1 app item

Google Cloud にアプリケーションをデプロイする際にアプリケーション パフォーマンス管理プロダクトを使用すると、コードとサービスの稼働状況に関する分析情報を取得し、必要に応じてトラブルシューティングを行うことができます。

What's included

5 videos1 quiz1 app item

この最後のモジュールでは、Google Cloud のオペレーション スイートの費用の最適化について説明します。具体的には、Google Cloud 内のオペレーション関連コンポーネントのリソースを使用する場合の費用を分析し、Google Cloud 内のオペレーションの費用を抑えるためのベスト プラクティスを実装する方法を学びます。

What's included

5 videos1 quiz

このコースで取り扱ったトピックをまとめます。

What's included

1 video

Instructor

Google Cloud Training
Google Cloud
1,309 Courses2,507,143 learners

Offered by

Google Cloud

Why people choose Coursera for their career

Felipe M.
Learner since 2018
"To be able to take courses at my own pace and rhythm has been an amazing experience. I can learn whenever it fits my schedule and mood."
Jennifer J.
Learner since 2020
"I directly applied the concepts and skills I learned from my courses to an exciting new project at work."
Larry W.
Learner since 2021
"When I need courses on topics that my university doesn't offer, Coursera is one of the best places to go."
Chaitanya A.
"Learning isn't just about being better at your job: it's so much more than that. Coursera allows me to learn without limits."

New to Cloud Computing? Start here.

Placeholder

Open new doors with Coursera Plus

Unlimited access to 7,000+ world-class courses, hands-on projects, and job-ready certificate programs - all included in your subscription

Learn more

Advance your career with an online degree

Earn a degree from world-class universities - 100% online

Explore degrees

Join over 3,400 global companies that choose Coursera for Business

Upskill your employees to excel in the digital economy

Learn more

Frequently asked questions

More questions