Welcome to the second part of the two part course, Observability in Google Cloud.
Observability in Google Cloud
Taught in English
Course
Gain insight into a topic and learn the fundamentals
Recommended experience
What you'll learn
Install and manage Ops Agent to collect logs for Compute Engine.
Explain Cloud Operations for GKE.
Analyze VPC Flow Logs and firewall rules logs.
Analyze resource utilization cost for monitoring related components within Google Cloud.
Details to know
Add to your LinkedIn profile
November 2023
4 quizzes
See how employees at top companies are mastering in-demand skills
Earn a career certificate
Add this credential to your LinkedIn profile, resume, or CV
Share it on social media and in your performance review
There are 7 modules in this course
Welcome to Observability in Google Cloud! We will cover the pre-requisites, audience and the course objectives.
What's included
1 video
In this module, we will take some time to examine the art of configuring Google Cloud services for observability.
What's included
7 videos1 quiz1 app item
Monitoring is all about keeping track of exactly what's happening with the resources we've spun up inside of Google's Cloud. In this module, we'll take a look at options and best practices as they relate to monitoring project architectures. We'll differentiate the core Cloud IAM roles needed to decide who can do what as it relates to monitoring. Just like architecture, this is another crucial early step. We will examine some of the Google created default dashboards, and see how to use them appropriately. We will create charts and use them to build custom dashboards to show resource consumption and application load. And, finally, we will define uptime checks to track liveliness and latency.
What's included
8 videos1 quiz1 app item
When deploying applications to Google Cloud, the Application Performance Management products provide a suite of tools to give insight into how your code and services are functioning, and to help troubleshoot where needed.
What's included
5 videos1 quiz1 app item
In our final module we discuss optimizing the costs for Google Cloud’s operations suite. Specifically, you will learn to analyze resource utilization costs for operations related components within Google Cloud, and implement best practices for controlling the cost of operations within Google Cloud.
What's included
5 videos1 quiz
We will summarize the topics covered in this couse.
What's included
1 video
Student PDF links to all modules
What's included
1 reading
Instructor
Offered by
Recommended if you're interested in Cloud Computing
Why people choose Coursera for their career
New to Cloud Computing? Start here.
Open new doors with Coursera Plus
Unlimited access to 7,000+ world-class courses, hands-on projects, and job-ready certificate programs - all included in your subscription
Advance your career with an online degree
Earn a degree from world-class universities - 100% online
Join over 3,400 global companies that choose Coursera for Business
Upskill your employees to excel in the digital economy
Frequently asked questions
Access to lectures and assignments depends on your type of enrollment. If you take a course in audit mode, you will be able to see most course materials for free. To access graded assignments and to earn a Certificate, you will need to purchase the Certificate experience, during or after your audit. If you don't see the audit option:
The course may not offer an audit option. You can try a Free Trial instead, or apply for Financial Aid.
The course may offer 'Full Course, No Certificate' instead. This option lets you see all course materials, submit required assessments, and get a final grade. This also means that you will not be able to purchase a Certificate experience.
When you purchase a Certificate you get access to all course materials, including graded assignments. Upon completing the course, your electronic Certificate will be added to your Accomplishments page - from there, you can print your Certificate or add it to your LinkedIn profile. If you only want to read and view the course content, you can audit the course for free.
You will be eligible for a full refund until two weeks after your payment date, or (for courses that have just launched) until two weeks after the first session of the course begins, whichever is later. You cannot receive a refund once you’ve earned a Course Certificate, even if you complete the course within the two-week refund period. See our full refund policy.