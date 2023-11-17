Google Cloud
Observability in Google Cloud
Google Cloud

Observability in Google Cloud

Taught in English

Course

Gain insight into a topic and learn the fundamentals

Coursera Plus

Included with Coursera Plus

Beginner level

Recommended experience

5 hours to complete
3 weeks at 1 hour a week
Flexible schedule
Learn at your own pace

What you'll learn

  • Install and manage Ops Agent to collect logs for Compute Engine.

  • Explain Cloud Operations for GKE.

  • Analyze VPC Flow Logs and firewall rules logs.

  • Analyze resource utilization cost for monitoring related components within Google Cloud.

Details to know

Shareable certificate

Add to your LinkedIn profile

Recently updated!

November 2023

Assessments

4 quizzes

See how employees at top companies are mastering in-demand skills

Learn more about Coursera for Business
Placeholder
Placeholder

Earn a career certificate

Add this credential to your LinkedIn profile, resume, or CV

Share it on social media and in your performance review

Placeholder

There are 7 modules in this course

Welcome to Observability in Google Cloud! We will cover the pre-requisites, audience and the course objectives.

What's included

1 video

In this module, we will take some time to examine the art of configuring Google Cloud services for observability.

What's included

7 videos1 quiz1 app item

Monitoring is all about keeping track of exactly what's happening with the resources we've spun up inside of Google's Cloud. In this module, we'll take a look at options and best practices as they relate to monitoring project architectures. We'll differentiate the core Cloud IAM roles needed to decide who can do what as it relates to monitoring. Just like architecture, this is another crucial early step. We will examine some of the Google created default dashboards, and see how to use them appropriately. We will create charts and use them to build custom dashboards to show resource consumption and application load. And, finally, we will define uptime checks to track liveliness and latency.

What's included

8 videos1 quiz1 app item

When deploying applications to Google Cloud, the Application Performance Management products provide a suite of tools to give insight into how your code and services are functioning, and to help troubleshoot where needed.

What's included

5 videos1 quiz1 app item

In our final module we discuss optimizing the costs for Google Cloud’s operations suite. Specifically, you will learn to analyze resource utilization costs for operations related components within Google Cloud, and implement best practices for controlling the cost of operations within Google Cloud.

What's included

5 videos1 quiz

We will summarize the topics covered in this couse.

What's included

1 video

Student PDF links to all modules

What's included

1 reading

Instructor

Google Cloud Training
Google Cloud
1,309 Courses2,507,143 learners

Offered by

Google Cloud

Recommended if you're interested in Cloud Computing

Why people choose Coursera for their career

Felipe M.
Learner since 2018
"To be able to take courses at my own pace and rhythm has been an amazing experience. I can learn whenever it fits my schedule and mood."
Jennifer J.
Learner since 2020
"I directly applied the concepts and skills I learned from my courses to an exciting new project at work."
Larry W.
Learner since 2021
"When I need courses on topics that my university doesn't offer, Coursera is one of the best places to go."
Chaitanya A.
"Learning isn't just about being better at your job: it's so much more than that. Coursera allows me to learn without limits."

New to Cloud Computing? Start here.

Placeholder

Open new doors with Coursera Plus

Unlimited access to 7,000+ world-class courses, hands-on projects, and job-ready certificate programs - all included in your subscription

Learn more

Advance your career with an online degree

Earn a degree from world-class universities - 100% online

Explore degrees

Join over 3,400 global companies that choose Coursera for Business

Upskill your employees to excel in the digital economy

Learn more

Frequently asked questions

More questions