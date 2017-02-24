LD
Apr 2, 2018
This was a great course to learn more about yourself and others in your workplace. Highly recommend this course for any organization managers that want to create a more effective team atmosphere.
S
May 5, 2020
I found this course is really helping me to understand myself and to be understand people around me. None is better or wrong, but every personality need to grow more to their best format.
By Dmitry G•
Feb 23, 2017
It seems that all these types the course is based on are not quite scientifically proven. Also the materials are very pro-american culture like this link http://mentalfloss.com/article/65218/10-myers-briggs-type-charts-pop-culture-characters Not very helpful and inclusive.
By Jacy M•
Feb 9, 2017
The course content was slightly repetitive and the information on the Myers-Briggs personality types can be found online. It is such a pity that payment must be made to access the graded coursework, preventing one from completing the course if one chooses not to pay.
By Lindsay A D•
Apr 3, 2018
This was a great course to learn more about yourself and others in your workplace. Highly recommend this course for any organization managers that want to create a more effective team atmosphere.
By S. J W•
May 5, 2018
I have learned that MB is only a tool and should never be considered anything else. Team members should take the survey at least twice in the beginning and then again, once a year, before their annual review. Interpreters (supervisors) should never use MB until they become certified and verified practitioners of Myers-Briggs. Untrained and those with minimal knowledge of how MB is interpreted could lead to problems.
I also wonder why MB doesn't have a way to identify the naysayers, luddites, "yes but", anti-everything, negative team members. To some, MB sounds too goodie goodie. We all know that there are always negative, envious, jealous, lazy, unhappy and resentful employees and all the 16 Types are missing something. Just Saying! I have been a supervisor in various venues since 1965, military and higher education predominant. ALL of my student counselors are now required to take this wonderful INTRO course and the best are off to the U.S. to the MBTI Certification program this year.
By Kagiso•
Apr 6, 2021
I have enjoyed this course very much. Initially I thought I'd just do it for exploration and getting the hang of doing courses online but I must say I was caught by surprise. Loved it.
By Rebecca M•
Apr 14, 2020
What you put into this course is what you are going to get back. With that said, if you take the time to do the assignments and listen to all of the lecture given it can be very helpful. However, many of the resource and assignment links to outside sources do not work or lead you to older pages that have not been updated. Many students in this class also do not take the information seriously, leading you to grade incomplete assignments. It would behoove Coursera to audit this class and have a moderator to clean up unhelpful comments in the forums.
By Anders J•
Sep 28, 2018
The course offers a good basic introduction to the different personality types and traits. It is quite heavily centered around job interviews. A more thorough treatment of the different type charactistics would have been preferable but that is perhaps offered in a more advanced course.
By Sophie v G•
Jul 8, 2017
A little bit too easy, but interesting!
By Ali I•
Dec 6, 2016
This course has contributed a lot in enhancing my personality at work through:
1-knowing my personality type and hence knowing my weaknesses and try to overcome.
2-knowing others personality traits so finding the optimum way to deal with them.
3-Doing well at any interview by knowing the interviewer personality type and going through answers efficiently .
4-building a balanced and successful team through the four stages forming , norming ,storming and performing.
By Suryani H•
May 6, 2020
I found this course is really helping me to understand myself and to be understand people around me. None is better or wrong, but every personality need to grow more to their best format.
By Katerina N•
Jan 31, 2021
It can help you understand other people and yourself. Mrs. Toni Ratliff has an understandable, gentle, helpful and simper manner that is kind and severe at the same time. Thank you.
By Reitesh R•
Sep 10, 2018
It was a great experience learning about different types of personalities, their behaviour, and everything else. Feeling really enriched in terms of knowledge after the course.
By Norma I M S•
Oct 11, 2020
The material of the course it's excellent. The first test has one question that doesn't have the correct answer, all the options are wrong. If you really want to apply to the assignments everything learned in the course, it will take more time that what's estimated. Unfortunately, I found out that a lot of peers were not answering the assignments and cheating (copy and paste whatever). But, I really enjoyed the course and learned a lot.
By Amy H•
Feb 5, 2021
I thought the class was fun.
I wish that the objectives would have had more concrete explanations. I don't know Superheros, so a lot of that made no sense to me and was not relatable to learn what that meant. I happen to be the same type as Toni so that alone helped me understand much of what she was saying. I had to do a lot of offline research to figure out what the classes were supposed to teach.
There are a lot of errors and technical glitches in this course.
Every recording is a different volume. Toni has a soft voice to begin with so turning it all the way up made it garbled, and sometimes I had to turn it all the way down.
The typed downloadable correspondence which goes with the videos was often translated incorrectly, and I was left trying to hear what Toni was saying, while trying to interpret what the typing was trying to say using the wrong words.
Grading assignments was another issue. I received a Greek typeface for one assignment, which I could not copy and paste into Google Translate. I could not grade another language, so I kept trying to find a new assignment and the program kept giving it to me over and over again. I finally had to log out completely, start over, finally received a new one to grade, and then it sent it to me again! I am guessing that poor person never got anyone to grader the assignment.
So many of the links to follow did not exist and I could not search for anything similar to replace it. Stealing links from other peoples websites is not useful when the site changes, or catches on to you and blocks you, like has happened here. Maybe ask permission for documents or pick better more comprehensive assignments and writings you create yourself?
The final assignment to set up a quiz and interview people to do a 360 interview does not really work in this format. There is not really enough time to do so properly in one week and it is impossible to do so in less than a week, or for people who can only take the course on the weekends. If I had known at the beginning I could skip all the way ahead by just watching some videos, and get started early I may have attempted it. Unfortunately, It was also not appropriate until the 3rd week due to what we were learning in week two. We were not far enough ahead to know what we needed to know.
I also wish week one was more comprehensive and had better research links. Most were broken.
All in all, the course felt sloppy, hurried, and incomplete by Coursera and maybe secondarily Toni. I know Toni meant well, and I applaud her for teaching a subject that is really hard to do; focusing inward, and observing outward. Most of my student graded papers showed me that my classmates just could not do it. I commend Toni on teaching an all inclusive class that showed no personality traits were bad or good, and that each can enhance a team or friendship. Bravo.
By Henrik P•
Mar 13, 2017
Im glad I god new knowledge. My view of the course is that Its very theoretical, but not necessary needs to be be. It could benefit with som illustrations for the achy types, since its already around. With some use of either tv-shows or cartoons it can be clear what it means for the types. However this is only my view and to make it even better. Thanks
By Richa K•
Dec 1, 2019
Hi team,
Instructor, videos, text and overall concept was very good.
However links were broken, and in-spite of flagging of the issues, they were not fixed. Grammatical and spelling mistakes.
Week 1 was more interesting and relevant to my needs.
By LI Y W•
May 27, 2020
Too many content missing and out of date. Too many plagiarisms going on. Anyway, this is a good course with relevant knowledge.
By Joan D•
Jun 4, 2020
Repetitive
By Ed G•
Sep 28, 2019
I really liked the content of this class overall. I thought the superhero connection made it fun and relatable. I gave it two stars because of the configuration of the grade center and the amount of time it took to get my grades. I finished in the allotted time but it took several more weeks after to get grades on my assignments. Further more, you only need to do one of the 'options' but the grade center makes it look like you have not completed that week even if you got 100% on the option you chose. I finally did get my course certificate (which I paid for) but it took quite a while. If you're not paying for the certificate or 'need' it in a timely manner, I would suggest taking this course for fun. If you need your grades and certificate to meet a work requirement, you might want to try something else.
By Lucie R•
Mar 2, 2018
I finished auditing this course only because I am very interested in the topic, otherwise I would stop after the first or second lecture. I found the lecturer rather unpleasant with a high-pitched voice, not really suitable for lecturing. I also learned way too much about the lecturer’s personality, work and background. I did not audit this course to be told three times what is the lecturer’s personality type, how others usually see her and what are her strengths and weaknesses. The course is also rather superficial, do not expect to learn much (at least when only auditing, I cannot speak for the paid version). All in all, I don’t really recommend taking this course. There are much more interesting and better coursers out there.
By Taynara E S R•
Jul 22, 2020
It was supposed to be a beginner level course, but there are too many assignments to be completed.
The assignments take longer than they show in the course syllabus.
By Sarah W•
Jun 30, 2021
Poor course using dodgy webpages as resources,
By Sujit C•
Jul 18, 2017
I am Learning and Development and Instructional Designer Professional. I would like to thank University of Florida for taking up such an important course.
This online program is very effective and excellent. The AV's on Emotional Intelligence is really excellent. The tyre meets the road.
The content straight hits the purpose with application to work. Which is very important.
The assessments of Week 2 - ( Assessment 1 and 3) and Week 3 ( Assessment on 360 degree feedback in relation to Emotional Intelligence and 2 ) is really excellent and a student needs to work very hard on it.
If more details of BIG5 could have been introduced would make the course more informative. AV of BIG 5 would have added more values to the program
The teacher or instructor was excellent. - Thank you Mrs. Toni Ratliff. an excellent work. Expecting more in future
By Shaymaa I•
Aug 24, 2020
there is no words can describe my feelings now. this is one of the most useful coarse i have ever taken. it tells you much about your personality and those of the other.it teaches you a lot about yourself, your weaknesses and your strengths . it helps you to develop yourself in your career.it help you to understand the others and teaches you how you deal with people according to their personality . it is very useful and i recommended for any ambitious person wants to develop his life, his skills and personality. thnx so much
By Gordian R K•
Sep 17, 2020
The Personality Types at Work course helps the learners to become better persons by beginning to recognise their type strengths and starting to work on overcoming their weaknesses. Learners will also begin to view and understand others through new lenses of personality types and preferences, resulting in wonderful synergetic relationships in life and at work. Ms. Toni Ratliff, the course Instructor, does a terrific job gently steering learners through difficult concepts. Thank you Ms. Ratliff!