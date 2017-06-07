About this Course

Flexible deadlines
Reset deadlines in accordance to your schedule.
Shareable Certificate
Earn a Certificate upon completion
100% online
Start instantly and learn at your own schedule.
Beginner Level
Approx. 21 hours to complete
English

Skills you will gain

  • Senior Management
  • Personality Development
  • People Skills
  • Team Management
  • Leadership
Instructor

University of Florida

Syllabus - What you will learn from this course

Week
1

Week 1

5 hours to complete

Get In: Know yourself

5 hours to complete
9 videos (Total 45 min), 4 readings, 3 quizzes
Week
2

Week 2

3 hours to complete

Get Ahead: Know others

3 hours to complete
11 videos (Total 39 min)
4 hours to complete

Get Ahead: Know others: Lesson Choices

4 hours to complete
3 videos (Total 16 min), 2 readings, 3 quizzes
Week
3

Week 3

2 hours to complete

Rise Above the Rest: Moving from "them" to "us"

2 hours to complete
6 videos (Total 23 min)
8 hours to complete

Rise Above the Rest: Moving from "them" to "us": Lesson Choices

8 hours to complete
2 videos (Total 6 min), 3 readings, 3 quizzes

