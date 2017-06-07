Knowing yourself, your team, your manager, and your organization are keys to personal and business success. What were once labeled soft skills are now modern requirements in today's workplace - especially if you are trying to get in the door or are already leading a team. This course is specifically designed for the:
University of Florida
Syllabus - What you will learn from this course
Get In: Know yourself
We will get started by exploring 3 personality tests and then look at you and your superhero. This week will be focused on you!
Get Ahead: Know others
We start this week by looking at others and then turn our attention inward to identify weaknesses that are inherent in each type.
Get Ahead: Know others: Lesson Choices
Choice 1: This lesson is for those looking to get a new job. You will learn how to successfully interview based on personality types. | Choice 2: This lesson is for those who already have a job but are looking to get a promotion. You will learn how to effectively deal with your weaknesses in a one-on-one situation with your boss. | Choice 3: This lesson is for the supervisor, manager, or executive. You will learn how to address common management challenges associated with personality weaknesses.
Rise Above the Rest: Moving from "them" to "us"
We will wrap up class by looking at ourselves as part of a team and organization. The final project brings everything you have learned in class together to give you a tangible product that will help you get in, get ahead, and rise above the rest in any situation!
Rise Above the Rest: Moving from "them" to "us": Lesson Choices
Choice 1: This lesson is for those looking to get a new job. You will learn how to integrate personality types into an incredible cover letter. This lesson will also further prepare you for an interview. | Choice 2: This lesson is for those who already have a job but are looking to get a promotion. You will learn how to ace your annual review and ask for a promotion in light of personality types. | Choice 3: This lesson is for the supervisor, manager, or executive. You will develop a 360 degree review and create an action plan based on the results.
I have thoroughly enjoyed this course. Toni was amazing, she helped me understand my personality and how to utilize my abilities and potential to the fullest.
Excellent course with hands on knowledge about personality types, will help to work with diverse personalities at workplace. An overall learning experience.
Very interesting class, lots of good information. It could be a week or two longer to delve into the personality types a little more. Enjoyed it.
This was a great course to learn more about yourself and others in your workplace. Highly recommend this course for any organization managers that want to create a more effective team atmosphere.
