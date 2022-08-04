Learner Reviews & Feedback for Player Evaluation, Team Performance and Roster Management by The State University of New York
About the Course
This course will provide students with an introduction to using specific data techniques to address key sports administrative functions in team and roster management. The primary focus is on the use of data analysis in player acquisition and retention, as well as player and coach assessment. Students will learn how the collective bargaining agreement (CBA) and standard player contract (SPC) provide the framework for management decisions in which data analysis play a pivotal role.
There is a focus on data science techniques as applied to sports datasets. Students will interpret outcomes of data analysis within the context of a sports calendar; identify provisions of the CBA and SPC; and gain an understanding of how the provisions impact decisions on team and roster management....