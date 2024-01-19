Google サイバーセキュリティ プロフェッショナル認定証の 8 つめ、最後のコースです。 8 つのコースをすべて受講することで、初級サイバーセキュリティの職に必要なスキルを身につけることができます。
8. 実践編：サイバーセキュリティ関連の職に就く準備
セキュリティ インシデントをいつ、どのようにエスカレーションするかを判断する
サイバーセキュリティ関連のコミュニティと関わる
サイバーセキュリティの仕事を探し、応募に向けて準備する
面接対策をする
January 2024
16 quizzes
Course
There are 5 modules in this course
ここでは、職場におけるセキュリティの職の重要性を認識します。適切な検知とエスカレーションが、組織のセキュリティポスチャにどのような影響を与えるかを理解します。
6 videos6 readings3 quizzes1 plugin
ここでは、インシデントの優先順位付けとエスカレーションの重要性を探ります。セキュリティの職がどのような判断を下すことで、ビジネスの安全が保たれるのかを学びます。
6 videos5 readings3 quizzes1 plugin
ここでは、サイバーセキュリティにおける重要なステークホルダーについて学びます。さらに、ステークホルダーに対する明確で簡潔なコミュニケーションを構築します。
7 videos5 readings2 quizzes1 plugin
ここでは、サイバーセキュリティの最新動向を把握し、セキュリティコミュニティとの関わり方を模索するための準備を行います。
6 videos3 readings2 quizzes
最終週では、仕事探しの準備をします。レジュメの作成、エレベーターピッチの開発、面接の準備など、キャリアに必要なテクニックを探ります。さらに、サイバーセキュリティの仕事を見つけて当てはまるようにするために役立つキャリア関連のリソースを活用していきます。
17 videos15 readings6 quizzes1 plugin
