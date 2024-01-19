Google
8. 実践編：サイバーセキュリティ関連の職に就く準備
Google

8. 実践編：サイバーセキュリティ関連の職に就く準備

This course is part of Google サイバーセキュリティ Professional Certificate

Taught in Japanese

Google Career Certificates

Instructor: Google Career Certificates

Top Instructor

Included with Coursera Plus

Learn more

Course

Gain insight into a topic and learn the fundamentals
Beginner level
No prior experience required
15 hours (approximately)
Flexible schedule
Learn at your own pace

What you'll learn

  • セキュリティ インシデントをいつ、どのようにエスカレーションするかを判断する

  • サイバーセキュリティ関連のコミュニティと関わる

  • サイバーセキュリティの仕事を探し、応募に向けて準備する

  • 面接対策をする

Skills you'll gain

Details to know

Shareable certificate

Add to your LinkedIn profile

Recently updated!

January 2024

Assessments

16 quizzes

Course

Gain insight into a topic and learn the fundamentals
Beginner level
No prior experience required
15 hours (approximately)
Flexible schedule
Learn at your own pace

See how employees at top companies are mastering in-demand skills

Learn more about Coursera for Business
Placeholder

Build your Computer Security and Networks expertise

This course is part of the Google サイバーセキュリティ Professional Certificate
When you enroll in this course, you'll also be enrolled in this Professional Certificate.
  • Learn new concepts from industry experts
  • Gain a foundational understanding of a subject or tool
  • Develop job-relevant skills with hands-on projects
  • Earn a shareable career certificate from Google
Placeholder
Placeholder

Earn a career certificate

Add this credential to your LinkedIn profile, resume, or CV

Share it on social media and in your performance review

Placeholder

There are 5 modules in this course

ここでは、職場におけるセキュリティの職の重要性を認識します。適切な検知とエスカレーションが、組織のセキュリティポスチャにどのような影響を与えるかを理解します。

What's included

6 videos6 readings3 quizzes1 plugin

ここでは、インシデントの優先順位付けとエスカレーションの重要性を探ります。セキュリティの職がどのような判断を下すことで、ビジネスの安全が保たれるのかを学びます。

What's included

6 videos5 readings3 quizzes1 plugin

ここでは、サイバーセキュリティにおける重要なステークホルダーについて学びます。さらに、ステークホルダーに対する明確で簡潔なコミュニケーションを構築します。

What's included

7 videos5 readings2 quizzes1 plugin

ここでは、サイバーセキュリティの最新動向を把握し、セキュリティコミュニティとの関わり方を模索するための準備を行います。

What's included

6 videos3 readings2 quizzes

最終週では、仕事探しの準備をします。レジュメの作成、エレベーターピッチの開発、面接の準備など、キャリアに必要なテクニックを探ります。さらに、サイバーセキュリティの仕事を見つけて当てはまるようにするために役立つキャリア関連のリソースを活用していきます。

What's included

17 videos15 readings6 quizzes1 plugin

Instructor

Google Career Certificates

Top Instructor

Google
324 Courses9,338,944 learners

Offered by

Google

Why people choose Coursera for their career

Felipe M.
Learner since 2018
"To be able to take courses at my own pace and rhythm has been an amazing experience. I can learn whenever it fits my schedule and mood."
Jennifer J.
Learner since 2020
"I directly applied the concepts and skills I learned from my courses to an exciting new project at work."
Larry W.
Learner since 2021
"When I need courses on topics that my university doesn't offer, Coursera is one of the best places to go."
Chaitanya A.
"Learning isn't just about being better at your job: it's so much more than that. Coursera allows me to learn without limits."

New to Computer Security and Networks? Start here.

Placeholder

Open new doors with Coursera Plus

Unlimited access to 7,000+ world-class courses, hands-on projects, and job-ready certificate programs - all included in your subscription

Learn more

Advance your career with an online degree

Earn a degree from world-class universities - 100% online

Explore degrees

Join over 3,400 global companies that choose Coursera for Business

Upskill your employees to excel in the digital economy

Learn more

Frequently asked questions

More questions