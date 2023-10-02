Google サイバーセキュリティ プロフェッショナル認定証の 4 つめのコースです。各コースでは初級サイバーセキュリティの職に必要なスキルを身につけることができます。
4. ツールを使いこなす：Linux と SQL
This course is part of Google サイバーセキュリティ Professional Certificate
Taught in Japanese
What you'll learn
オペレーティングシステム（OS）とアプリケーション、ハードウェアの関連性を説明できるようになる
GUI（グラフィカルユーザーインターフェイス）と CLI（コマンドラインインターフェイス）を比較する
Bash シェルで Linux コマンドを使い、ファイルシステムを操作・管理する
SQL を使用してデータベースから情報を取得する
There are 4 modules in this course
ここではオペレーティング システム（OS）、ハードウェア、ソフトウェアの関連性を学び、オペレーティング システムの主な機能を理解します。具体的には、現在使用されている一般的なオペレーティング システムを知り、ユーザーが GUI（グラフィカル ユーザー インターフェース）と CLI（コマンドライン インターフェース）の両方を使って通信する方法を学びます。
What's included
9 videos6 readings5 quizzes1 plugin
ここでは、Linux オペレーティング システム（OS）を取り上げ、サイバーセキュリティにおける一般的な使用方法を学びます。また、Linux のアーキテクチャと一般的な Linux ディストリビューションについても学びます。さらに、Linux シェルについて、また Linux シェルによるオペレーティング システムとの通信方法についても学んでいきます。
What's included
9 videos5 readings4 quizzes4 app items1 plugin
ここでは、Bash シェルで実行する Linux のコマンドを学びます。Bash シェルを使ってファイル システムの操作と管理、ユーザーの認可と認証を行います。また、新しい Linux コマンドを使用する際に、サポートを得られる場所についても学びます。
What's included
12 videos8 readings6 quizzes12 app items1 plugin
ここでは、データベースと通信するために SQL を使う練習をします。また、データベースへのクエリと結果のフィルタリングの方法、SQL で複数のテーブルをクエリで結合する方法についても学びます。
What's included
12 videos12 readings6 quizzes10 app items1 plugin
