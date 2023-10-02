Google
4. ツールを使いこなす：Linux と SQL
This course is part of Google サイバーセキュリティ Professional Certificate

Taught in Japanese

Google Career Certificates

Instructor: Google Career Certificates

Top Instructor

4.8

(11 reviews)

Beginner level
No prior experience required
25 hours (approximately)
Flexible schedule
Learn at your own pace

What you'll learn

  • オペレーティングシステム（OS）とアプリケーション、ハードウェアの関連性を説明できるようになる

  • GUI（グラフィカルユーザーインターフェイス）と CLI（コマンドラインインターフェイス）を比較する

  • Bash シェルで Linux コマンドを使い、ファイルシステムを操作・管理する

  • SQL を使用してデータベースから情報を取得する

There are 4 modules in this course

ここではオペレーティング システム（OS）、ハードウェア、ソフトウェアの関連性を学び、オペレーティング システムの主な機能を理解します。具体的には、現在使用されている一般的なオペレーティング システムを知り、ユーザーが GUI（グラフィカル ユーザー インターフェース）と CLI（コマンドライン インターフェース）の両方を使って通信する方法を学びます。

ここでは、Linux オペレーティング システム（OS）を取り上げ、サイバーセキュリティにおける一般的な使用方法を学びます。また、Linux のアーキテクチャと一般的な Linux ディストリビューションについても学びます。さらに、Linux シェルについて、また Linux シェルによるオペレーティング システムとの通信方法についても学んでいきます。

ここでは、Bash シェルで実行する Linux のコマンドを学びます。Bash シェルを使ってファイル システムの操作と管理、ユーザーの認可と認証を行います。また、新しい Linux コマンドを使用する際に、サポートを得られる場所についても学びます。

ここでは、データベースと通信するために SQL を使う練習をします。また、データベースへのクエリと結果のフィルタリングの方法、SQL で複数のテーブルをクエリで結合する方法についても学びます。

