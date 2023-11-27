Google
6. 警告を発する： 検知と対応
Google

6. 警告を発する： 検知と対応

This course is part of Google サイバーセキュリティ Professional Certificate

Taught in Japanese

Google Career Certificates

Instructor: Google Career Certificates

Top Instructor

Included with Coursera Plus

Learn more

Course

Gain insight into a topic and learn the fundamentals
Beginner level
No prior experience required
22 hours (approximately)
Flexible schedule
Learn at your own pace

What you'll learn

  • インシデントの封じ込め、根絶、復旧の手順を特定する

  • パケットを解析して、ネットワーク通信を解釈する

  • 不正侵入検知システム（IDS）およびネットワーク侵入検知システム（NIDS）ツールにおける基本的な構文、シグネチャの構成要素、ログを理解する

  • SIEM（セキュリティ情報イベント管理）ツールでクエリを実行し、イベントを調査する

Details to know

Shareable certificate

Add to your LinkedIn profile

Recently updated!

November 2023

Assessments

23 quizzes

Course

Gain insight into a topic and learn the fundamentals
Beginner level
No prior experience required
22 hours (approximately)
Flexible schedule
Learn at your own pace

See how employees at top companies are mastering in-demand skills

Learn more about Coursera for Business
Placeholder

Build your Computer Security and Networks expertise

This course is part of the Google サイバーセキュリティ Professional Certificate
When you enroll in this course, you'll also be enrolled in this Professional Certificate.
  • Learn new concepts from industry experts
  • Gain a foundational understanding of a subject or tool
  • Develop job-relevant skills with hands-on projects
  • Earn a shareable career certificate from Google
Placeholder
Placeholder

Earn a career certificate

Add this credential to your LinkedIn profile, resume, or CV

Share it on social media and in your performance review

Placeholder

There are 4 modules in this course

検知とインシデント対応は、サイバーセキュリティアナリストの重要な仕事の一部です。ここでは、サイバーセキュリティの職が悪意のある脅威をどのように検証し、対応するのかを探るとともに、インシデント対応に関わるステップについても詳しくご説明します。

What's included

12 videos7 readings5 quizzes1 plugin

ここでは、一般的にパケットスニッファーと呼ばれるネットワーク解析ツールを探求します。具体的には、ネットワークをスニッフィングし、パケットを解析して悪意のある脅威がないかどうかを調べます。また、キャプチャしたパケットの内容を分析するためのフィルタリングコマンドを作成します。

What's included

9 videos7 readings4 quizzes4 app items

ここではインシデントの検知、調査、分析、対応の各段階におけるさまざまなプロセスや手順について学び、不審なファイルに対するハッシュ化の詳細を分析します。また、検知と対応の段階におけるドキュメントと証拠収集の重要性を学びます。最後に、インシデントのタイムラインを再構築するために、アーティファクトをマッピングすることで、インシデントの時系列を推測します。

What's included

11 videos10 readings6 quizzes1 discussion prompt2 plugins

ここでは、不正侵入検知システム（IDS）およびSIEM（セキュリティ情報イベント管理）システムにおけるログとその役割について学びます。これらのシステムがどのように攻撃を検知するかを学び、IDS および SIEM の製品をいくつかご紹介します。さらに、IDS の基本的なルールを作成し、悪意のあるネットワークトラフィックに対するアラートを設定します。

What's included

14 videos11 readings8 quizzes2 app items1 discussion prompt1 plugin

Instructor

Google Career Certificates

Top Instructor

Google
324 Courses9,338,944 learners

Offered by

Google

Why people choose Coursera for their career

Felipe M.
Learner since 2018
"To be able to take courses at my own pace and rhythm has been an amazing experience. I can learn whenever it fits my schedule and mood."
Jennifer J.
Learner since 2020
"I directly applied the concepts and skills I learned from my courses to an exciting new project at work."
Larry W.
Learner since 2021
"When I need courses on topics that my university doesn't offer, Coursera is one of the best places to go."
Chaitanya A.
"Learning isn't just about being better at your job: it's so much more than that. Coursera allows me to learn without limits."

New to Computer Security and Networks? Start here.

Placeholder

Open new doors with Coursera Plus

Unlimited access to 7,000+ world-class courses, hands-on projects, and job-ready certificate programs - all included in your subscription

Learn more

Advance your career with an online degree

Earn a degree from world-class universities - 100% online

Explore degrees

Join over 3,400 global companies that choose Coursera for Business

Upskill your employees to excel in the digital economy

Learn more

Frequently asked questions

More questions