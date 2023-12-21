Google
7. Python を使ったサイバーセキュリティ タスクの自動化
7. Python を使ったサイバーセキュリティ タスクの自動化

Taught in Japanese

Instructor: Google Career Certificates

Instructor: Google Career Certificates

What you'll learn

  • プログラミング言語 Python がサイバーセキュリティでどのように使用されているかを説明する

  • Python でユーザー定義関数（UDF） を新規作成する

  • 正規表現を使ってテキストから情報を抽出する

  • コードのデバッグを実践する

There are 4 modules in this course

ここでは、プログラミング言語 Python について、また Python がサイバーセキュリティでどのように活用されているかを学びます。またデータ型や変数、条件文、反復文など、Python の基本的な概念についても学びます。

What's included

12 videos10 readings4 quizzes8 ungraded labs1 plugin

ここでは、Python を扱うスキルをさらに向上させます。具体的には、Python のビルトイン関数とユーザー定義関数について学びます。また、モジュールが再利用可能なコードへのアクセスを提供する方法についても学び、最後にコードを読みやすくします。

What's included

10 videos6 readings4 quizzes4 ungraded labs

ここでは、Python で文字列やリストを扱うための選択肢を増やし、これらのデータ型に当てはまるメソッドを見つけ出します。この知識を応用して、短いアルゴリズムを書きます。最後に、正規表現を使用して文字列のパターンを検索します。

What's included

7 videos4 readings4 quizzes6 ungraded labs1 plugin

ここでは、Python を使ったサイバーセキュリティ関連のタスクの自動化に焦点を当て、ファイルを扱う作業を実践します。まずファイルを開き資料を読み込み、次にファイルの解析とその内容の構造化について学びます。最後に、コードをデバッグする方法についても学んでいきます。

What's included

11 videos8 readings5 quizzes6 ungraded labs

Google
324 Courses9,338,944 learners

Google

