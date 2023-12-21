Google サイバーセキュリティ プロフェッショナル認定証の 7 つめのコースです。各コースでは初級サイバーセキュリティの職に必要なスキルを身につけることができます。
7. Python を使ったサイバーセキュリティ タスクの自動化
Google サイバーセキュリティ Professional Certificate
Taught in Japanese
What you'll learn
プログラミング言語 Python がサイバーセキュリティでどのように使用されているかを説明する
Python でユーザー定義関数（UDF） を新規作成する
正規表現を使ってテキストから情報を抽出する
コードのデバッグを実践する
December 2023
17 quizzes
There are 4 modules in this course
ここでは、プログラミング言語 Python について、また Python がサイバーセキュリティでどのように活用されているかを学びます。またデータ型や変数、条件文、反復文など、Python の基本的な概念についても学びます。
12 videos10 readings4 quizzes8 ungraded labs1 plugin
ここでは、Python を扱うスキルをさらに向上させます。具体的には、Python のビルトイン関数とユーザー定義関数について学びます。また、モジュールが再利用可能なコードへのアクセスを提供する方法についても学び、最後にコードを読みやすくします。
10 videos6 readings4 quizzes4 ungraded labs
ここでは、Python で文字列やリストを扱うための選択肢を増やし、これらのデータ型に当てはまるメソッドを見つけ出します。この知識を応用して、短いアルゴリズムを書きます。最後に、正規表現を使用して文字列のパターンを検索します。
7 videos4 readings4 quizzes6 ungraded labs1 plugin
ここでは、Python を使ったサイバーセキュリティ関連のタスクの自動化に焦点を当て、ファイルを扱う作業を実践します。まずファイルを開き資料を読み込み、次にファイルの解析とその内容の構造化について学びます。最後に、コードをデバッグする方法についても学んでいきます。
11 videos8 readings5 quizzes6 ungraded labs
