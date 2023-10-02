Google サイバーセキュリティ プロフェッショナル認定証の 2 つめのコースです。各コースでは初級サイバーセキュリティの職に必要なスキルを身につけることができます。
2. 安心を担う： セキュリティリスクの管理
This course is part of Google サイバーセキュリティ Professional Certificate
Taught in Japanese
2,114 already enrolled
What you'll learn
ビジネス運営における主な脅威、リスク、脆弱性を特定する
企業がどのようにセキュリティ フレームワークとコントロールを活用してビジネスを守っているかについて調べる
一般的に使われている SIEM（セキュリティ情報とイベント管理）ツールを定義し、それらを活用してデータを分析し、脅威やリスク、脆弱性を特定する
脅威やリスク、脆弱性に対応するためプレイブックを活用する
There are 4 modules in this course
ここでは、CISSP の 8 つのセキュリティドメインに関する理解を深めます。そして、ビジネスにおける主な脅威やリスク、脆弱性について学んでいきます。さらに、米国立標準技術研究所（NIST）が作成したリスクマネジメントフレームワークとリスクマネジメントのステップについても学びます。
What's included
10 videos5 readings3 quizzes1 discussion prompt1 plugin
ここでは、セキュリティフレームワークとコントロール、CIA（機密性、完全性、可用性）トライアドのコアコンポーネントに焦点を当てます。また、Open Web Application Security Project (OWASP) のセキュリティ原則とセキュリティ監査についても学びます。
What's included
11 videos7 readings7 quizzes1 plugin
ここでは、セキュリティ職がビジネスの運用を防御するために活用する、業界最先端の SIEM (セキュリティ情報イベント管理)ツールについて学びます。また初級セキュリティアナリストが日常業務で SIEM ダッシュボードをどのように活用しているかについても学びます。
What's included
7 videos4 readings3 quizzes
ここでは、プレイブックの目的と一般的な使用方法について学びます。また、サイバーセキュリティ職が脅威やリスク、脆弱性に対応するために、どのようにプレイブックを使っているかについても探ります。
What's included
6 videos5 readings3 quizzes1 discussion prompt2 plugins
