Advanced Level

The Data Engineering on Google Cloud Platform specialization or equivalent learning and 6 months experience with cloud computing and data engineering

Approx. 7 hours to complete
Portuguese (Brazilian)

What you will learn

  • Review each section of the exam using highest-level concepts to identify what is already known and surface gap areas for study.

  • Practice case study analysis and solution proposal methods and thinking skills.

  • Learn information, tips, and general advice about how to prepare for the exam.

  • Integrate prior technical skills into practical skills for the job role. Help you become a Data Engineer.

Advanced Level

The Data Engineering on Google Cloud Platform specialization or equivalent learning and 6 months experience with cloud computing and data engineering

Approx. 7 hours to complete
Portuguese (Brazilian)

Google Cloud

Syllabus - What you will learn from this course

Week
1

Week 1

1 hour to complete

Este é o curso "Preparing for the Professional Data Engineer Exam"

1 hour to complete
3 videos (Total 18 min), 4 readings, 1 quiz
1 hour to complete

Como projetar sistemas de processamento de dados

1 hour to complete
9 videos (Total 40 min), 2 readings
2 hours to complete

Como criar e operacionalizar sistemas de processamento de dados

2 hours to complete
8 videos (Total 17 min), 3 readings, 2 quizzes
2 hours to complete

Como operacionalizar modelos de machine learning

2 hours to complete
18 videos (Total 44 min), 4 readings, 2 quizzes
1 hour to complete

Confiabilidade, política e segurança para garantir a qualidade da solução

1 hour to complete
6 videos (Total 16 min), 2 readings, 1 quiz
30 minutes to complete

Recursos e próximas etapas

30 minutes to complete
3 videos (Total 6 min), 2 readings, 3 quizzes

