Google Cloud
Preparing for Your Cloud Architect Journey - Português
Google Cloud

Preparing for Your Cloud Architect Journey - Português

Taught in Portuguese (Brazil)

Course

Gain insight into a topic and learn the fundamentals

Coursera Plus

Included with Coursera Plus

Advanced level
Designed for those already in the industry
4 hours to complete
3 weeks at 1 hour a week
Flexible schedule
Learn at your own pace

What you'll learn

  • Listar os cinco domínios abordados no exame de certificação Professional Cloud Architect.

  • Identificar quais conhecimentos e habilidades de cada domínio precisam ser aprofundados e criar um plano de estudos.

Details to know

Shareable certificate

Add to your LinkedIn profile

Recently updated!

April 2024

Assessments

10 assignments

See how employees at top companies are mastering in-demand skills

Learn more about Coursera for Business
Placeholder
Placeholder

Earn a career certificate

Add this credential to your LinkedIn profile, resume, or CV

Share it on social media and in your performance review

Placeholder

There are 7 modules in this course

Este é o curso Preparing for the Professional Cloud Architect Journey.

What's included

5 videos1 reading

Definir considerações técnicas e de design de negócios iniciais para a migração da Cymbal para uma solução em nuvem.

What's included

5 videos1 reading2 assignments

Provisionar e implantar a solução em nuvem de acordo com os requisitos da Cymbal.

What's included

4 videos1 reading2 assignments

Identificar as considerações de segurança e compliance pertinentes à solução em nuvem da Cymbal.

What's included

4 videos1 reading2 assignments

Analisar custos, KPIs etc. e identificar oportunidades de otimização.

What's included

4 videos1 reading2 assignments

Entender como o PCA ajuda a estabelecer melhores práticas para implantação de soluções e operações contínuas da Cymbal.

What's included

4 videos1 reading2 assignments

Neste módulo, você vai concluir a criação do seu plano de estudos.

What's included

8 videos1 reading

Instructor

Google Cloud Training
Google Cloud
1,308 Courses2,505,419 learners

Offered by

Google Cloud

Why people choose Coursera for their career

Felipe M.
Learner since 2018
"To be able to take courses at my own pace and rhythm has been an amazing experience. I can learn whenever it fits my schedule and mood."
Jennifer J.
Learner since 2020
"I directly applied the concepts and skills I learned from my courses to an exciting new project at work."
Larry W.
Learner since 2021
"When I need courses on topics that my university doesn't offer, Coursera is one of the best places to go."
Chaitanya A.
"Learning isn't just about being better at your job: it's so much more than that. Coursera allows me to learn without limits."

New to Cloud Computing? Start here.

Placeholder

Open new doors with Coursera Plus

Unlimited access to 7,000+ world-class courses, hands-on projects, and job-ready certificate programs - all included in your subscription

Learn more

Advance your career with an online degree

Earn a degree from world-class universities - 100% online

Explore degrees

Join over 3,400 global companies that choose Coursera for Business

Upskill your employees to excel in the digital economy

Learn more

Frequently asked questions

More questions