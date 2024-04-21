Este curso ajuda a criar um plano de estudos para o exame de certificação Professional Cloud Architect (PCA). É possível conferir a amplitude e o escopo dos domínios abordados no exame. Os estudantes também podem acompanhar os preparativos para o exame e criar planos de estudos individuais.
Preparing for Your Cloud Architect Journey - Português
Taught in Portuguese (Brazil)
Course
Gain insight into a topic and learn the fundamentals
What you'll learn
Listar os cinco domínios abordados no exame de certificação Professional Cloud Architect.
Identificar quais conhecimentos e habilidades de cada domínio precisam ser aprofundados e criar um plano de estudos.
Details to know
Add to your LinkedIn profile
April 2024
10 assignments
See how employees at top companies are mastering in-demand skills
Earn a career certificate
Add this credential to your LinkedIn profile, resume, or CV
Share it on social media and in your performance review
There are 7 modules in this course
Este é o curso Preparing for the Professional Cloud Architect Journey.
What's included
5 videos1 reading
Definir considerações técnicas e de design de negócios iniciais para a migração da Cymbal para uma solução em nuvem.
What's included
5 videos1 reading2 assignments
Provisionar e implantar a solução em nuvem de acordo com os requisitos da Cymbal.
What's included
4 videos1 reading2 assignments
Identificar as considerações de segurança e compliance pertinentes à solução em nuvem da Cymbal.
What's included
4 videos1 reading2 assignments
Analisar custos, KPIs etc. e identificar oportunidades de otimização.
What's included
4 videos1 reading2 assignments
Entender como o PCA ajuda a estabelecer melhores práticas para implantação de soluções e operações contínuas da Cymbal.
What's included
4 videos1 reading2 assignments
Neste módulo, você vai concluir a criação do seu plano de estudos.
What's included
8 videos1 reading
Instructor
Offered by
Why people choose Coursera for their career
New to Cloud Computing? Start here.
Open new doors with Coursera Plus
Unlimited access to 7,000+ world-class courses, hands-on projects, and job-ready certificate programs - all included in your subscription
Advance your career with an online degree
Earn a degree from world-class universities - 100% online
Join over 3,400 global companies that choose Coursera for Business
Upskill your employees to excel in the digital economy
Frequently asked questions
Yes, you can preview the first video and view the syllabus before you enroll. You must purchase the course to access content not included in the preview.
If you decide to enroll in the course before the session start date, you will have access to all of the lecture videos and readings for the course. You’ll be able to submit assignments once the session starts.
Once you enroll and your session begins, you will have access to all videos and other resources, including reading items and the course discussion forum. You’ll be able to view and submit practice assessments, and complete required graded assignments to earn a grade and a Course Certificate.