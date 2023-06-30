Meta
Fundamentos de programación en Swift
Meta

Fundamentos de programación en Swift

This course is part of Desarrollador de Meta de IOS Professional Certificate

Taught in Spanish

Taught by Meta Staff

Instructor: Taught by Meta Staff

Course

Beginner level
Beginner level

Recommended experience

26 hours (approximately)
Flexible schedule
Learn at your own pace

What you'll learn

  • Principios generales de programación

  • Trabajar con constantes, variables, tipos de datos y estructuras de datos

  • Uso de funciones y cierres

Assessments

34 quizzes

Placeholder

There are 5 modules in this course

Comience a utilizar Swift mediante el aprendizaje de los conceptos de programación básicos y fundamentales que sustentan el lenguaje de programación.

What's included

16 videos22 readings12 quizzes1 discussion prompt

Descubra cómo almacenar datos en arrays, tuplas y otros tipos de colecciones.

What's included

6 videos9 readings7 quizzes

Descubrir cómo las funciones permiten reutilizar bloques de código y explorar cómo los cierres almacenan la funcionalidad en constantes o variables.

What's included

5 videos13 readings6 quizzes

Aprender a encapsular el código con estructuras y clases.

What's included

7 videos7 readings5 quizzes

Ponga en práctica y reflexione sobre las habilidades que ha adquirido en este curso.

What's included

2 videos10 readings4 quizzes1 discussion prompt

Instructor

Taught by Meta Staff
Meta
129 Courses737,236 learners

Offered by

Meta

