About this Course

Flexible deadlines
Reset deadlines in accordance to your schedule.
Shareable Certificate
Earn a Certificate upon completion
100% online
Start instantly and learn at your own schedule.
Beginner Level

None! Learners do not need prior web development experience. Only basic internet navigation skills and an eagerness to get started with coding.

Approx. 44 hours to complete
Arabic

What you will learn

  • مهارات أساسية للبرمجة باستخدام سياق Python الأساسي.

  • كيفية استخدام العناصر والفئات والطرق.

Instructor

Offered by

Placeholder

Meta

Syllabus - What you will learn from this course

Week1
Week 1
8 hours to complete

بدء العمل باستخدام لغة Python

8 hours to complete
19 videos (Total 89 min), 17 readings, 4 quizzes
Week2
Week 2
10 hours to complete

البرمجة الأساسية باستخدام لغة Python

10 hours to complete
13 videos (Total 58 min), 9 readings, 7 quizzes
Week3
Week 3
15 hours to complete

نماذج البرمجة.

15 hours to complete
16 videos (Total 75 min), 19 readings, 11 quizzes
Week4
Week 4
10 hours to complete

الوحدات والحِزم والمكتبات والأدوات

10 hours to complete
17 videos (Total 73 min), 7 readings, 6 quizzes

