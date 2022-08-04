ستتعرف في هذه الدورة التدريبية على مهارات أساسية في البرمجة في سياق بسيط للغة Python. ستتعلم كيفية استخدام التعليمة البرمجية لحل المسائل. ستتعرف بمزيد من التفصيل على نظام لغة Python وتتعلم الوحدات النمطية المعروفة والمكتبات والأدوات في لغة Python.
What you will learn
مهارات أساسية للبرمجة باستخدام سياق Python الأساسي.
كيفية استخدام العناصر والفئات والطرق.
Syllabus - What you will learn from this course
8 hours to complete
بدء العمل باستخدام لغة Python
8 hours to complete
19 videos (Total 89 min), 17 readings, 4 quizzes
10 hours to complete
البرمجة الأساسية باستخدام لغة Python
10 hours to complete
13 videos (Total 58 min), 9 readings, 7 quizzes
15 hours to complete
نماذج البرمجة.
15 hours to complete
16 videos (Total 75 min), 19 readings, 11 quizzes
10 hours to complete
الوحدات والحِزم والمكتبات والأدوات
10 hours to complete
17 videos (Total 73 min), 7 readings, 6 quizzes
