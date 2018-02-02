Chevron Left
Managing multiple projects presents different and additional challenges when compared with the management of a single project. This advanced hands-on course builds on the project managers’ previously acquired knowledge and skills in the areas of scope, time, cost, risk, human resources, leadership, and teambuilding through a combination of videos, discussions, and team-based learning exercises. This capstone course lets you put into practice the project process groups and knowledge areas that are outlined in the Project Management Body of Knowledge Guide (PMBOK® Guide) and expands it to those required to management multiple projects. These skills include delivering appropriate and timely communications and applying advanced, effective management skills. You'll learn how to oversee multiple stakeholders; prioritize tasks; and allocate resources efficiently. You'll explore scheduling techniques that allow you to balance resource utilization with project risks and achieve a desired level of responsiveness that can lead to a schedule that ensures optimal stakeholder satisfaction. The basics of portfolio management, program management, and Scrum Agile project management techniques are also covered. Group Work: You will be assigned to a Coursera team for the group project. Given the class size, the number and size of the groups may vary. You may see additional members join or drop from your group as they register or opt to not continue for this course. Thus, it is important to understand that just as in real-life project teams, you will be expected to manage the completion of the project activities with a possible team member changes....

LH

Jul 17, 2019

This is the first time you get to apply everything that you are learning and see how others are implementing it as well. Shelly, the instructor, did a great job and was always quick to respond.

EG

Feb 8, 2021

Excellent opportunity to feel the real work as PM in delivering different artifacts and applying the tools and techniques learned through the program journey.

By Lauren R

Feb 2, 2018

Overall, I am not wowed by this program. The multiple projects angle was helpful, but could have been added to the previous three courses as most of it was repetitive. The team project was simply a mess. While I understand the point was to work with a virtual team, with the global classmates and the fact that we are all working adults with varied schedules caused far more frustration than needed.

By Alexander W

Jul 15, 2019

Great Course - very time intensive - should have had better outline on this Course to relate to actual workload. This Course is hard to finish if travelling on a weekly - biweekly Basis

By aldo

Apr 27, 2018

This course summarizes everything learned in the previous three modules, with the additional challenge of effectively managing a completely virtual team. Some effort and commitment is required. The insights into the Critical Chain method of managing projects and into program coordination is great. Instructor is very knowledgeable on the subject and will provide thorough replies on any questions.

By John P D

Feb 8, 2021

This final course Project Practicum with Multiple Projects was useful. However, it helped to better understand what it means by Managing Multiple Projects and provides confidence to the Project Manager to manage any single or multiple projects without any fear. Though, several exercises completed throughout this course constitute the fundamental and the backbone of the success in the profession of the PM. Finally, the Instructor contributes a lot for the success of the Course.

Again thanks a lot to Coursera, UCI and the enthusiastic course instructor, Shelly.

John Pac Dradria

By Jan R

Dec 2, 2019

From the 4 courses this final one probably is the best. I like the hands one applied project management aspect very much. It cements the knowledge gain previously and turns it into skill. The additional aspect of being in a virtual team worked out well. It can be somewhat stressful but also very rewarding as it matched reality as best as it can.

By Jerry C

Feb 24, 2019

Instructor did an excellent job organizing and presenting materials.

Live lectures were clear, pertinent and of great value as we moved from module to module.

Group model and group exercises were perfect format for this last course, bringing things all together from the previous 3 courses.

By Laura H

Jul 18, 2019

This is the first time you get to apply everything that you are learning and see how others are implementing it as well. Shelly, the instructor, did a great job and was always quick to respond.

By Erika P G

Feb 8, 2021

Excellent opportunity to feel the real work as PM in delivering different artifacts and applying the tools and techniques learned through the program journey.

By Abhishek J

Jun 12, 2018

Rigorous course that matches you against your classmates from all around the world to complete assignments in a real world project environment.

By Cintia G

Dec 28, 2018

Instructor very well prepare for the virtual clases. Programa well structured

By Luisa S C

Dec 9, 2019

The best class of all 4!!

By Pavlo M

Nov 5, 2018

I

