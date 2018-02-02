LH
Jul 17, 2019
This is the first time you get to apply everything that you are learning and see how others are implementing it as well. Shelly, the instructor, did a great job and was always quick to respond.
EG
Feb 8, 2021
Excellent opportunity to feel the real work as PM in delivering different artifacts and applying the tools and techniques learned through the program journey.
By Lauren R•
Feb 2, 2018
Overall, I am not wowed by this program. The multiple projects angle was helpful, but could have been added to the previous three courses as most of it was repetitive. The team project was simply a mess. While I understand the point was to work with a virtual team, with the global classmates and the fact that we are all working adults with varied schedules caused far more frustration than needed.
By Alexander W•
Jul 15, 2019
Great Course - very time intensive - should have had better outline on this Course to relate to actual workload. This Course is hard to finish if travelling on a weekly - biweekly Basis
By aldo•
Apr 27, 2018
This course summarizes everything learned in the previous three modules, with the additional challenge of effectively managing a completely virtual team. Some effort and commitment is required. The insights into the Critical Chain method of managing projects and into program coordination is great. Instructor is very knowledgeable on the subject and will provide thorough replies on any questions.
By John P D•
Feb 8, 2021
This final course Project Practicum with Multiple Projects was useful. However, it helped to better understand what it means by Managing Multiple Projects and provides confidence to the Project Manager to manage any single or multiple projects without any fear. Though, several exercises completed throughout this course constitute the fundamental and the backbone of the success in the profession of the PM. Finally, the Instructor contributes a lot for the success of the Course.
Again thanks a lot to Coursera, UCI and the enthusiastic course instructor, Shelly.
John Pac Dradria
By Jan R•
Dec 2, 2019
From the 4 courses this final one probably is the best. I like the hands one applied project management aspect very much. It cements the knowledge gain previously and turns it into skill. The additional aspect of being in a virtual team worked out well. It can be somewhat stressful but also very rewarding as it matched reality as best as it can.
By Jerry C•
Feb 24, 2019
Instructor did an excellent job organizing and presenting materials.
Live lectures were clear, pertinent and of great value as we moved from module to module.
Group model and group exercises were perfect format for this last course, bringing things all together from the previous 3 courses.
By Abhishek J•
Jun 12, 2018
Rigorous course that matches you against your classmates from all around the world to complete assignments in a real world project environment.
By Cintia G•
Dec 28, 2018
Instructor very well prepare for the virtual clases. Programa well structured
By Luisa S C•
Dec 9, 2019
The best class of all 4!!
By Pavlo M•
Nov 5, 2018
I