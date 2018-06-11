Managing multiple projects presents different and additional challenges when compared with the management of a single project. This advanced hands-on course builds on the project managers’ previously acquired knowledge and skills in the areas of scope, time, cost, risk, human resources, leadership, and teambuilding through a combination of videos, discussions, and team-based learning exercises.
About this Course
Offered by
University of California, Irvine
Since 1965, the University of California, Irvine has combined the strengths of a major research university with the bounty of an incomparable Southern California location. UCI’s unyielding commitment to rigorous academics, cutting-edge research, and leadership and character development makes the campus a driving force for innovation and discovery that serves our local, national and global communities in many ways.
Syllabus - What you will learn from this course
Portfolio, Program, and Project Management
This module discusses project management, program management, and portfolio management in the context of multiple projects.
Master WBS Creation and Resource Planning
This module introduces a master Work Breakdown Structure for multiple projects. It introduces the resource planning that is involved in multiple projects, as well as stakeholder identification.
Stakeholder and Communication Management, Leadership
This module focuses on communication management for multiple projects. As well, it develops the concept of the strategic program manager and the skills required for leadership.
Resource Utilization Planning and Master Schedule Development
This module covers resource utilization planning for multiple projects as well as master schedule development for multiple projects. Shared resources are a recurring topic throughout the module. Students learn how create a master schedule optimized for resource availability.
Reviews
- 5 stars83.07%
- 4 stars10.76%
- 3 stars3.07%
- 2 stars1.53%
- 1 star1.53%
TOP REVIEWS FROM PROJECT PRACTICUM WITH MULTIPLE PROJECTS
Excellent opportunity to feel the real work as PM in delivering different artifacts and applying the tools and techniques learned through the program journey.
This is the first time you get to apply everything that you are learning and see how others are implementing it as well. Shelly, the instructor, did a great job and was always quick to respond.
Rigorous course that matches you against your classmates from all around the world to complete assignments in a real world project environment.
About the UCI Project Management Professional Certificate
Frequently Asked Questions
Can I preview a course before enrolling?
What will I get when I enroll?
When will I receive my Course Certificate?
Why can’t I audit this course?
More questions? Visit the Learner Help Center.