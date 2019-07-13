Project Execution has many challenges and a good project must learn how to execute projects and adjust to changes that may derail your project plans in the traditional and agile project management environments. In this course, the student will define direct and manage project work and knowledge.
University of California, Irvine
Since 1965, the University of California, Irvine has combined the strengths of a major research university with the bounty of an incomparable Southern California location. UCI’s unyielding commitment to rigorous academics, cutting-edge research, and leadership and character development makes the campus a driving force for innovation and discovery that serves our local, national and global communities in many ways.
Module 1: Direct and Manage Project Work
Manage Project Knowledge
Resource Acquisitions
Monitoring and Controlling Projects
Some problems with dashboard, grades are not showing at timely manner. Unlike first two courses.
Nice Course, But quite taxing in terms of workload. The academical work is a bit vague and "unappliccable" to reality. V3ry nice if you want to start a career in Project Management!!!
Sample Template and Example Documents or Flowchart in PDF will be very appreciated
Excellent instructor and class. Live sessions and video classes help a lot in understanding PMBOK concepts. I also enjoyed the virtual interaction among my colleagues.
