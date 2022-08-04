Instructor
Peter Kim is currently the QA/QC Program Manager in the Transmission and Distribution’s Major Projects Organization (T&D MPO) at Southern California Edison (SCE). He is responsible for leading and managing the development of processes and controls leading to Project Controls excellence.
He has been involved with SCE’s $1.6B SmartConnect (Advanced Metering Initiative) Program Management Office and managed a diverse array of Finance and Project Controls projects for the Planning & Performance Reporting and T&D MPO organizations. In the past 20+ years, he has journeyed through the Global Supply Chain, Procurement, Finance and Project Management functions that span across 6 industries – Food, Education, Non-Profit, Aerospace, Retail and Utilities.
He double-majored in International Economics (BA) and East Asian Studies (BA) at the University of California, Los Angeles (UCLA), earned his Master of Business Administration (MBA) in Marketing from the University of Southern California (USC) and recently completed his Master of Science in Leadership & Management (MSLM) from the University of La Verne (ULV). Peter is currently a Project Management Professional (PMP) and has also been a Certified Treasury Professional (CTP) and a Certified Purchasing Manager (CPM) in the past. He has taught Procurement Management and Project Management Monitoring and Controlling with Earned Value courses for the Accelerated Credential Program (ACP) and Introduction to Project Management, Advanced PMBOK and Risk Management courses for the Corporate Training for UCI Division of Continuing Education.