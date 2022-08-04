Profile

Peter Kim, PMP, MBA

Instructor

    Bio

    Peter Kim is currently the QA/QC Program Manager in the Transmission and Distribution’s Major Projects Organization (T&D MPO) at Southern California Edison (SCE). He is responsible for leading and managing the development of processes and controls leading to Project Controls excellence.

    He has been involved with SCE’s $1.6B SmartConnect (Advanced Metering Initiative) Program Management Office and managed a diverse array of Finance and Project Controls projects for the Planning & Performance Reporting and T&D MPO organizations. In the past 20+ years, he has journeyed through the Global Supply Chain, Procurement, Finance and Project Management functions that span across 6 industries – Food, Education, Non-Profit, Aerospace, Retail and Utilities.

    He double-majored in International Economics (BA) and East Asian Studies (BA) at the University of California, Los Angeles (UCLA), earned his Master of Business Administration (MBA) in Marketing from the University of Southern California (USC) and recently completed his Master of Science in Leadership & Management (MSLM) from the University of La Verne (ULV). Peter is currently a Project Management Professional (PMP) and has also been a Certified Treasury Professional (CTP) and a Certified Purchasing Manager (CPM) in the past. He has taught Procurement Management and Project Management Monitoring and Controlling with Earned Value courses for the Accelerated Credential Program (ACP) and Introduction to Project Management, Advanced PMBOK and Risk Management courses for the Corporate Training for UCI Division of Continuing Education.

    Courses

    Project Execution

    Other topics to explore
    Placeholder
    Arts and Humanities
    338 courses
    Placeholder
    Business
    1095 courses
    Placeholder
    Computer Science
    668 courses
    Placeholder
    Data Science
    425 courses
    Placeholder
    Information Technology
    145 courses
    Placeholder
    Health
    471 courses
    Placeholder
    Math and Logic
    70 courses
    Placeholder
    Personal Development
    137 courses
    Placeholder
    Physical Science and Engineering
    413 courses
    Placeholder
    Social Sciences
    401 courses
    Placeholder
    Language Learning
    150 courses

    Coursera Footer

    Start or advance your career

    Browse popular topics

    Popular courses and articles

    Earn a degree or certificate online

    Coursera

    Community

    More

    Learn Anywhere
    Download on the App StoreGet it on Google Play
    Placeholder