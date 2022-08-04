Learner Reviews & Feedback for Python Basics: Interacting with the Internet by University of California, Davis
About the Course
Students will begin in Python by bridging between the basics of a programming language and interacting with the Internet in fun new ways. In technical terms, the parts of Python you'll learn are arithmetic, variables, values, and modules. At a higher level, we'll learn what an API is by playing with cat memes. But separate from the technical part of coding, there's the psychological part. Topic lectures will address the human side of code, and make you feel more prepared to see yourself as someone who codes. The demos are the most fun and accessible part of this course. You will find pointers to several more in the honors module of this course....