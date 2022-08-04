Students will begin in Python by bridging between the basics of a programming language and interacting with the Internet in fun new ways. In technical terms, the parts of Python you'll learn are arithmetic, variables, values, and modules. At a higher level, we'll learn what an API is by playing with cat memes. But separate from the technical part of coding, there's the psychological part. Topic lectures will address the human side of code, and make you feel more prepared to see yourself as someone who codes. The demos are the most fun and accessible part of this course. You will find pointers to several more in the honors module of this course.
About this Course
Flexible deadlines
Reset deadlines in accordance to your schedule.
Shareable Certificate
Earn a Certificate upon completion
100% online
Start instantly and learn at your own schedule.
Beginner Level
Approx. 9 hours to complete
English
What you will learn
Learn why it's worth learning to code and what an API is by dealing in the basic currency of the social Internet.
Run "code notebooks" and discuss the psychological part of learning code to make you feel more prepared to see yourself as someone who codes.
Apply the programming language Python and bridge between the basics of a programming language and interacting with the Internet in fun new ways.
Using Python, you'll learn how to say one phrase in over 100 languages in Google Translate, and take simple phrases by translating them.
Flexible deadlines
Reset deadlines in accordance to your schedule.
Shareable Certificate
Earn a Certificate upon completion
100% online
Start instantly and learn at your own schedule.
Beginner Level
Approx. 9 hours to complete
English
Syllabus - What you will learn from this course
3 hours to complete
Pictures of Kittens in Python
3 hours to complete
4 videos (Total 25 min), 3 readings, 2 quizzes
2 hours to complete
Code Notebooks
2 hours to complete
3 videos (Total 23 min)
4 hours to complete
Python as a Calculator
4 hours to complete
7 videos (Total 39 min), 1 reading, 2 quizzes
1 hour to complete
Course Summary & Honors: Interactive Demo
1 hour to complete
2 videos (Total 14 min), 2 readings, 1 quiz
About the Python Basics for Online Research Specialization
Frequently Asked Questions
When will I have access to the lectures and assignments?
What will I get if I subscribe to this Specialization?
Is financial aid available?
More questions? Visit the Learner Help Center.