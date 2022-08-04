About this Course

Course 1 of 4 in the
Python Basics for Online Research Specialization
Beginner Level
Approx. 9 hours to complete
English

What you will learn

  • Learn why it's worth learning to code and what an API is by dealing in the basic currency of the social Internet.

  • Run "code notebooks" and discuss the psychological part of learning code to make you feel more prepared to see yourself as someone who codes.

  • Apply the programming language Python and bridge between the basics of a programming language and interacting with the Internet in fun new ways.

  • Using Python, you'll learn how to say one phrase in over 100 languages in Google Translate, and take simple phrases by translating them.

Course 1 of 4 in the
Python Basics for Online Research Specialization
Beginner Level
Approx. 9 hours to complete
English

University of California, Davis

Syllabus - What you will learn from this course

Week
1
Week 1
3 hours to complete

Pictures of Kittens in Python

3 hours to complete
4 videos (Total 25 min), 3 readings, 2 quizzes
Week
2
Week 2
2 hours to complete

Code Notebooks

2 hours to complete
3 videos (Total 23 min)
Week
3
Week 3
4 hours to complete

Python as a Calculator

4 hours to complete
7 videos (Total 39 min), 1 reading, 2 quizzes
Week
4
Week 4
1 hour to complete

Course Summary & Honors: Interactive Demo

1 hour to complete
2 videos (Total 14 min), 2 readings, 1 quiz

About the Python Basics for Online Research Specialization

Python Basics for Online Research

Frequently Asked Questions

