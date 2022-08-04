About this Course

What you will learn

  • Learn strategies for getting coding help and run code to automatically access thousands of pages on Wikipedia.

  • Practice playing with text, numbers, true/false values in Python and learn how to handle error messages and ask for help.

  • Learn how Python lets us change, grow, access, and play with lists.

  • Run code that accesses Twitter from Python, interact with virtually every aspect of Twitter, and learn about social media bots.

University of California, Davis

Syllabus - What you will learn from this course

Week
1
Week 1
3 hours to complete

Your Chances of Becoming Famous Using Python

3 hours to complete
3 videos (Total 28 min), 4 readings, 2 quizzes
Week
2
Week 2
3 hours to complete

Representing Ideas in Python

3 hours to complete
8 videos (Total 51 min)
Week
3
Week 3
4 hours to complete

Representing Collections in Python

4 hours to complete
9 videos (Total 54 min), 1 reading, 2 quizzes
Week
4
Week 4
3 hours to complete

Course Summary & Honors: Interactive Demo

3 hours to complete
6 videos (Total 41 min), 3 readings, 1 quiz

About the Python Basics for Online Research Specialization

Python Basics for Online Research

