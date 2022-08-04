Python doesn't just represent numbers, but also text and other kinds of things. In technical terms, the parts of Python you'll learn are strings, lists, Booleans, errors, lists, and list manipulation. At a higher level you will learn how people use code to represent real-world ideas. In the process you'll use Python to automatically read Wikipedia and Twitter.
About this Course
Flexible deadlines
Reset deadlines in accordance to your schedule.
Shareable Certificate
Earn a Certificate upon completion
100% online
Start instantly and learn at your own schedule.
Intermediate Level
Approx. 12 hours to complete
English
What you will learn
Learn strategies for getting coding help and run code to automatically access thousands of pages on Wikipedia.
Practice playing with text, numbers, true/false values in Python and learn how to handle error messages and ask for help.
Learn how Python lets us change, grow, access, and play with lists.
Run code that accesses Twitter from Python, interact with virtually every aspect of Twitter, and learn about social media bots.
Syllabus - What you will learn from this course
Your Chances of Becoming Famous Using Python
Representing Ideas in Python
Representing Collections in Python
9 videos (Total 54 min), 1 reading, 2 quizzes
Course Summary & Honors: Interactive Demo
