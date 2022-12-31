Learner Reviews & Feedback for Python Essentials for MLOps by Duke University
About the Course
Python Essentials for MLOps is a course designed to provide learners with the fundamental Python skills needed to succeed in an MLOps role. This course covers the basics of the Python programming language, including data types, functions, modules and testing techniques. It also covers how to work effectively with data sets and other data science tasks with Pandas and NumPy. Through a series of hands-on exercises, learners will gain practical experience working with Python in the context of an MLOps workflow. By the end of the course, learners will have the necessary skills to write Python scripts for automating common MLOps tasks. This course is ideal for anyone looking to break into the field of MLOps or for experienced MLOps professionals who want to improve their Python skills....