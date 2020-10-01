TF
Sep 15, 2021
The instructors are great, course materials useful, information presented is integral to a great recruitment and outreach program.
FD
May 8, 2022
Excellent course. So well done with videos, readings. Resources I will put into use right away!
By Katherine P J•
Oct 1, 2020
This course was interesting, well designed and the presentations were engaging. But this course was not as focused on minorities specifically compared to what I expected. A lot of the information given could be true across all ethnicities and is common knowledge if you work in trials. It would be useful to look more closely at the under represented ethnicities or cut out some of the 'generic' information to shorten the course. Also, a lot of the links for readings did not work, please check these regularly.
By Priscilla B•
Jul 21, 2019
I've never taken an on line coarse prior to this endeavor. Once I began the lesson the information was very informative and provided me with additional information that correlated with a PCORI project that I did for 18 months with a Community Church Base Organization. It's always wonder to add onto your knowledge base .
By Marcia B H•
Dec 4, 2020
I highly recommend this course. It has an unbelievable collection of resources and expands your thinking on how you can improve recruitment, enrollment, accrual and retention for clinical trials. It includes immediate application and feedback so that you can retain and apply the information to your site's studies.
By Katherine C•
Oct 27, 2021
I thought this course provided excellent insights and loads of incredibly helpful tools and other guiding resources. The strategies and recommendations provided will be very helpful in improving identification, recruitment, and retention of individuals from minority groups and underserved communities.
By Nancy R L•
Mar 2, 2021
This is a great course that gives practical knowledge for recruiting minorities in Clinical Trials. Also, the course provides templates for letters, links for birthday cards, and great ideas and procedures for pre-screening, screening, and retention.
By Aaron W•
Apr 30, 2022
This course was extremley useful for me. It provides insights and lessons learned that will increase enrollment in minority populations. The presenters were easy tounderstand, the quizzes asked the right questions. Just a great course overall!
By David M•
Jan 5, 2021
I found this 8 week course to be really useful and accessible. The bite size learning allows you to go as fast as you need and covers some important aspects and approaches to tackling the diversity need in clinical trials,
By Royisha Y•
May 27, 2022
Great course, the detailed information and worksheets are very helpful and I have already started implementing things I have learned.
By Terry F•
Sep 16, 2021
By Frances D•
May 9, 2022
By Mark R•
Sep 2, 2020
it was really great. one of the best online courses i have ever had. thanks for sharing!
By Heather R•
Apr 26, 2021
very informative and resourceful especially as a new research coordinator.
By Miguel G J•
Mar 20, 2021
Learned a fair amount. The resources are also top notch.
By Sandy S•
Apr 24, 2022
provides current clinical trial data on patients
By Victoria J•
Aug 11, 2021
This is amazing.
By Santosh P•
Aug 24, 2020
Excellent Course
By Damien L H•
Jan 2, 2020
fantastic course
By Mahdi A•
Dec 15, 2021
By Rose J•
Apr 23, 2021
I really enjoyed this course. It was packed with very useful information. I learned a lot from it.
By Amber D•
Mar 13, 2022
There is important and valuable information included in this course, but the presentation wasn't alwasys engaging. Asking me to consistently go to another website was a little off-putting, especially when it asked me to register for a site or automatically downloaded documents I didn't necessarily want. I did like that there were a couple of actual patients and it would have been nice to hear from them more often. I also liked the use of "what would you do" questions when presented with a scenario. Although you could skip it, it was a good way to creatively think about how to handle situations.