Learner Reviews & Feedback for Requirements Writing by UNSW Sydney (The University of New South Wales)

4.7
stars
220 ratings
68 reviews

About the Course

Welcome to "Requirements Writing". As the title indicates, over the next four weeks, we will be looking at the important task of writing of text-based requirement statements. The course takes you step by step through the rules for writing requirements statements in accordance with the "Guide for Writing Requirements" published by the International Council on Systems Engineering (INCOSE). This course welcomes anyone who wants to find out how to write requirements. It is relevant to anyone in project management, engineering, QA, logistic support, operations, management, maintenance and other work areas. No specific background is required, and we welcome learners with all levels of interest and experience....

Top reviews

SR

Aug 4, 2020

This course provides a great introduction to requirements writing. I would recommend this to anyone who is new to writing requirements and needs to quickly understand how to write good requirements.

DP

Jul 27, 2021

Admirably rigorous and thorough, this course is an excellent resource for advancing or refreshing skills and mindset when it comes to capturing & defining requirements.

By Nachiket D

Jul 4, 2018

Excellent overview of good requirements writing practice! Useful for both newcomers and those practicing systems engineering in the field. Thank you for this course!

By Vincenzo F

Mar 9, 2022

As basic course, it is extremely well explained.

The basic concepts are shown in a clear manner, easy to understand and "digest".

One point needs in my opinion to be improved, and that is the use of the logical condition AND and OR: it is not always clear when a Requirement needs to be split in two separete requirements, or a logical condition needs to be used.

My best regards.

Vincenzo

By Vitor N H

Dec 5, 2019

Requirements writing, as presented in this course, was very meticulous and may cause the impression that it is unnecessary in this form. But, after participating in some real cases, it is possible to understand why it should be done that way. Even small systems, how it happened to me, can be poorly built if the requirements are not completely clear.

By Anastasiia N

Apr 1, 2018

This course is wery useful to understand basical principals and main rulls for Writing Requirements.

I recomend this cours for all who write and use requirements. It helps understand requirements. After the cours you will write high quality requirements. Base on them you will have perfect results and good productivity at your project.

By Manish K

May 3, 2018

Really good course to learn language to be used for requirements writing. The entire course videos take less than couple of hours to finish and provide detailed explanations with good examples. And the quizzes are really good help to understand the course content with really good examples.

By Sunil K G

May 3, 2022

Excellent course to explore the various dimensions of Requirements in Industry. The entire course is framed around keeping the INCOSE's requirement guidelines into consideration which is the best thing in this course. Highly recommended course for learning how to write requirements.

By Timothy L

Apr 2, 2022

Excelent overview of the rules and expectations for appropraite requirements writing. Presentations easy to follow and well structured. Completion of this course has inspired me to delve further into the subject, to better refine and improve my skills.

By Avishek K

Aug 11, 2018

Although the course is at introductory stage, the topics covered are of great value and shows how to avoid pitfalls whilst writing requirements by highlighting most common overlooked mistakes.

Thank you Mike. Thank you one again for the

By pietro v

Nov 4, 2020

Few but precise an useful concepts. Well explained by a very good instructor. His voice and pronunciation were sometime unclear to me, for my limited English listening capabilities. Of course that is not his fault but mine.

By Gustav E

Sep 16, 2021

Really appreciated this course. I've been writing software requirements for some time (5 years) but this was helpful to give structure and avoid ambiguity. Recommended for beginners as well as people with more experience.

By Jerry A K

Aug 30, 2018

Great overview of the Requirements Writing practice using INCOSE's system as guidance. Plenty of expansion on concepts that makes this course a great companion for further exploration of Systems Engineering.

By GracieM

Jun 30, 2018

Excellent course. However, the real test will be translation into reality. As a BA of 10 plus years, I've never seen or had to write requirements in this style - yet I can see the value of such an approach.

By Regoui

Nov 19, 2021

The Course is very clear and rich.

The repeatable quizzes improves considerably the comprehension and the experience .

Thanks for providing all this amount and variety of quizzes’s questions.

By Shubham S

Feb 28, 2021

very exhaustive for such a short paced course but so nicely knit, gives you much information about Req. writing you'd been missing

By Pietro R

Apr 26, 2022

Introductional level, as declared, but very useful to secure some points among people's personal opinions on requirement writing.

By David M B

Nov 17, 2019

Very great introduction to write requirements. Advises were excellent and very useful to write requirements in every industry.

By Thilak M

Jun 24, 2020

Make sure you take notes, a lot of this material is so handy to refer to and explained a lot easier than in the INCOSE Guide

By Josué S

Dec 25, 2020

Excellent introduction course for requirements writing. It is simple and very well explained.

I definitely recommend it!

By Low K W

Jul 15, 2020

Thank you. This course will become a guidelines for me to avoid ambiguous requirements for future projects.

By James F

Oct 28, 2020

Really clear and well presented material that will immediately improve my performance in my role.

By Tuan N

Sep 9, 2018

Great course, really shows what "not" to do when writing requirements. Highly recommended.

By Rebecca K B

Dec 5, 2020

I genuinely loved how flexible the courses can be if you work a full time job.

By Jonathan W

Jan 11, 2022

G​reat introduction to requirements writing - very helpful.

