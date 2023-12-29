"随着企业对人工智能和机器学习的应用越来越广泛，以负责任的方式构建这些技术也变得更加重要。但对很多企业而言，真正践行 Responsible AI 并非易事。如果您有意了解如何在组织内践行 Responsible AI，本课程正适合您。
Responsible AI: Applying AI Principles with GC - 简体中文
Taught in Chinese (Simplified)
Course
What you'll learn
解释 Responsible AI 的业务案例。
运用问题识别方面的最佳实践，确定使用 AI 技术需要考虑的道德因素。
说明 Google 制定和践行 AI 原则的过程，并让企业充分借鉴从中获得的宝贵经验。
借鉴某个框架，在您的组织内践行 Responsible AI。
December 2023
1 quiz
There are 7 modules in this course
此单元将介绍 AI 技术的影响、Google 践行 Responsible AI 的方法，以及 Google 的 AI 原则。
3 videos
此单元将介绍如何根据经济学人智库 (Economist Intelligence Unit) 的《从设计上保证遵守道德规范的业务案例》(The Business Case for Ethics by Design) 报告来制定 Responsible AI 的业务案例。
2 videos
此单元将介绍道德困境，以及生成式 AI 等新兴技术如何凸显亟待解决的道德问题。
2 videos
此单元将介绍 Google 如何制定 AI 原则，并探索每项原则致力于实现的道德目标。
3 videos
此单元将介绍 Responsible AI 的实际应用，以及如何通过设定和执行审核来践行 AI 原则。
3 videos
此单元将介绍如何发现可能的道德问题，并了解可通过什么问题来针对用例潜在的优缺点进行批判性的思考。
3 videos
此单元将介绍持续探索 Responsible AI 的后续步骤和可供使用的资源。
1 video1 reading1 quiz
