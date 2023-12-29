Google Cloud
Responsible AI: Applying AI Principles with GC - 简体中文
Responsible AI: Applying AI Principles with GC - 简体中文

Taught in Chinese (Simplified)

Course

Beginner level
1 hour to complete
What you'll learn

  • 解释 Responsible AI 的业务案例。

  • 运用问题识别方面的最佳实践，确定使用 AI 技术需要考虑的道德因素。

  • 说明 Google 制定和践行 AI 原则的过程，并让企业充分借鉴从中获得的宝贵经验。

  • 借鉴某个框架，在您的组织内践行 Responsible AI。

December 2023

There are 7 modules in this course

此单元将介绍 AI 技术的影响、Google 践行 Responsible AI 的方法，以及 Google 的 AI 原则。

此单元将介绍如何根据经济学人智库 (Economist Intelligence Unit) 的《从设计上保证遵守道德规范的业务案例》(The Business Case for Ethics by Design) 报告来制定 Responsible AI 的业务案例。

此单元将介绍道德困境，以及生成式 AI 等新兴技术如何凸显亟待解决的道德问题。

此单元将介绍 Google 如何制定 AI 原则，并探索每项原则致力于实现的道德目标。

此单元将介绍 Responsible AI 的实际应用，以及如何通过设定和执行审核来践行 AI 原则。

此单元将介绍如何发现可能的道德问题，并了解可通过什么问题来针对用例潜在的优缺点进行批判性的思考。

此单元将介绍持续探索 Responsible AI 的后续步骤和可供使用的资源。

Instructor

Google Cloud Training
Google Cloud
