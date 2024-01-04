隨著企業持續擴大使用人工智慧和機器學習，以負責任的方式發展相關技術也日益重要。對許多企業來說，談論負責任的 AI 技術可能不難，如何付諸實行才是真正的挑戰。如要瞭解如何在機構中導入負責任的 AI 技術，本課程絕對能助您一臂之力。
Responsible AI: Applying AI Principles with GC - 繁體中文
Taught in Chinese (Traditional)
Course
What you'll learn
解說負責任 AI 技術的商業論點。
運用偵測問題的最佳做法，掌握與 AI 相關的倫理考量。
說明 Google 如何擬定 AI 開發原則並付諸實行，並透過經驗自我精進。
在機構中採用適當架構，導入負責任的 AI 技術。
January 2024
1 quiz
There are 7 modules in this course
您可從本單元瞭解 AI 技術的影響、Google 負責任的 AI 技術做法及 AI 開發原則。
3 videos
您可從本單元瞭解如何依據經濟學人智庫的《The Business Case for Ethics by Design》(打造倫理的商業論點) 報告，為負責任的 AI 技術提出商業論點。
2 videos
您可從本單元瞭解目前的倫理難題，以及生成式 AI 等新興技術可能造成哪些必須解決的倫理問題。
2 videos
您可從本單元瞭解 Google 如何擬定 AI 開發原則，並探索這些開發原則追求的倫理目標。
3 videos
在本單元中，您將瞭解負責任 AI 技術的實際應用方式，並學習如何藉由設定和執行審查來採取 AI 開發原則。
3 videos
您可從本單元瞭解潛在倫理問題的辨識流程，掌握哪些詢問方式可以找出問題，以批判性思維衡量應用實例可能帶來的益處和壞處。
3 videos
您可從本單元瞭解後續步驟並取得實用資源，以繼續推行負責任的 AI 技術做法。
1 video1 reading1 quiz
