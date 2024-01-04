Google Cloud
Responsible AI: Applying AI Principles with GC - 繁體中文
Responsible AI: Applying AI Principles with GC - 繁體中文

Taught in Chinese (Traditional)

Course

Beginner level
No prior experience required
1 hour to complete
Flexible schedule
Learn at your own pace

What you'll learn

  • 解說負責任 AI 技術的商業論點。

  • 運用偵測問題的最佳做法，掌握與 AI 相關的倫理考量。

  • 說明 Google 如何擬定 AI 開發原則並付諸實行，並透過經驗自我精進。

  • 在機構中採用適當架構，導入負責任的 AI 技術。

Assessments

1 quiz

There are 7 modules in this course

您可從本單元瞭解 AI 技術的影響、Google 負責任的 AI 技術做法及 AI 開發原則。

您可從本單元瞭解如何依據經濟學人智庫的《The Business Case for Ethics by Design》(打造倫理的商業論點) 報告，為負責任的 AI 技術提出商業論點。

您可從本單元瞭解目前的倫理難題，以及生成式 AI 等新興技術可能造成哪些必須解決的倫理問題。

您可從本單元瞭解 Google 如何擬定 AI 開發原則，並探索這些開發原則追求的倫理目標。

在本單元中，您將瞭解負責任 AI 技術的實際應用方式，並學習如何藉由設定和執行審查來採取 AI 開發原則。

您可從本單元瞭解潛在倫理問題的辨識流程，掌握哪些詢問方式可以找出問題，以批判性思維衡量應用實例可能帶來的益處和壞處。

您可從本單元瞭解後續步驟並取得實用資源，以繼續推行負責任的 AI 技術做法。

Instructor

Google Cloud Training
Google Cloud
1,308 Courses2,505,419 learners

Offered by

Google Cloud

