التصميم المتجاوب لـ Swift: إدارة واجهات المستخدم المتجاوبة
التصميم المتجاوب لـ Swift: إدارة واجهات المستخدم المتجاوبة

Taught in Arabic

Course

Ahmed Elgendy

Instructor: Ahmed Elgendy

Intermediate level
Some related experience required
1 hour to complete
Flexible schedule
Learn at your own pace

What you'll learn

  • تنفيذ و اختبار العناصر المتجاوبة علي احجام الشاشات المختلفة

  • تنفيذ مكوّنات متجاوبة باستخدام ScrollView لعرض محتوى يتجاوز المساحة المتاحة على الشاشة.

  • الاستفادة من UIStackView لتبسيط ترتيب عناصر واجهة المستخدم.

Skills you'll gain

There is 1 module in this course

هذا المشروع التوجيهي مُصمم للمطوّرين الراغبين في إتقان فن إنشاء واجهات مستخدم متكيفة وسهلة الاستخدام. خلال المشروع، ستتعلم كيفية إنشاء تخطيطات ديناميكية dynamic layouts باستخدام قيود تاخطيط التلقائي Autolayout لمختلف أحجام الشاشات وتنفيذ مكوّنات متجاوبة باستخدام ScrollView لعرض محتوى يتجاوز المساحة المتاحة على الشاشة والاستفادة من UIStackView لتبسيط ترتيب عناصر واجهة المستخدم.

Instructor

Ahmed Elgendy
Coursera Project Network
2 Courses147 learners

