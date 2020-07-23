JT
Sep 21, 2017
雖然我原本有學過一點機器人正逆運動學的計算，\n\n但本課程令我更深入的瞭解有不同的表示法、計算方法，\n\n並且自己學會使用MATLAB來運算一些較複雜的數學式，\n\n但學習門檻較高，必須有數學基礎、程式設計基礎的同學才較容易吸收學習。
CC
Jul 22, 2020
非常扎實的課程，教授的講課及教材也很完整、詳細，習題提供足夠的練習量，讓學生對各周的主題更為熟悉；最後一周的作業需使用過去各周學習到的知識，能感受到教授的用心。完成後對於機械手臂的基本操作有了基本的認知，非常期待能有機器人學(二)的課程。
By 張嘉棋•
Jul 23, 2020
By Jia-Siang T•
Sep 22, 2017
By Wu X•
Oct 30, 2019
课程的总体逻辑很清晰，老师的讲解游刃有余，是真的对这一块内容很熟悉，而不是对着教材照本宣科。美中不足的是一些小的知识点略有模糊，导致做作业的时候耗费了比较大的精力，希望未来能够进一步完善，能够针对作业给出比较详细的解析更好。
By James D L•
May 18, 2021
The materials are solid and well taught by the instructor. It is an excellent course. If you would like to take this course, I would suggest that you start to code the lecture materials from day one and build up your code base. You will need to use the code you have built to verify the lecture slides and pass the quizzes. I have used Python/Numpy/Matplotlib/Sympy on Jupyter notebook IDE.
By Xiaowei(William) L•
Jul 22, 2021
This course is outdated now... No updates and no responses in the forum unless you tried extremely hard to find help.
By LI-WEI Y•
Apr 4, 2022
Nice course! Looking forward to the second part and hoping we could learn some Jacobian!
By 紀尚甫•
Aug 20, 2017
對於初次接觸機械手臂的人能夠有充分的認識，搭配實務設計的作業，整體學習效果很好，熱情推薦
By Chef X•
Apr 9, 2022
很赞课程，就是保留有效位有点费劲。不过比起大多数课程，引导性很强
By liu y•
Nov 2, 2021
Nice teacher,nice course!
By 宣伟豪•
Jun 28, 2017
非常好，通俗易懂，适合入门。
By Jingxin L•
Aug 27, 2017
讲解非常详细，适合入门学习
By 徐光跃•
May 6, 2019
讲得很好！感谢林老师。
By 李培春•
Apr 3, 2019
太棒了！！！讲得很好！
By sunyuan789•
Jun 3, 2019
期待更新的课程
By 李锐•
Oct 10, 2017
By boby d•
Sep 7, 2017
By stephanie C•
Aug 9, 2020
i would like to opt out . Non english page does not translate.
By Karl W•
Sep 13, 2017
By Chun C•
Jan 21, 2018
the materials and information are useful to realize the robotics. However, the way of teaching is worse. For example, the calculation of transformation matrix is simplified, and this part especially needs to be explained thoroughly. The oversimple description of the complicate transformation matrix is useless for the students to realize the true meaning of the courses.