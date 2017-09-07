本課程主要在學習機械手臂在分析面的運動學和軌跡規劃。
About this Course
National Taiwan University
Syllabus - What you will learn from this course
物體在空間運動之描述 (一)
1.描述一個剛體在空間中3個自由度的移動狀態
物體在空間運動之描述 (二)
1.瞭解Fixed angles和Euler angles的運算和使用方法
機械手臂順運動學
1.針對平面二維手臂，瞭解如何由已知的手臂末端點狀態求解手臂各關節狀態
機械手臂逆運動學
1.針對平面二維手臂，瞭解如何由已知的手臂末端點狀態求解手臂各關節狀態
it will be better if the professor scratch in the slide with the pen instead of po
非常扎實的課程，教授的講課及教材也很完整、詳細，習題提供足夠的練習量，讓學生對各周的主題更為熟悉；最後一周的作業需使用過去各周學習到的知識，能感受到教授的用心。完成後對於機械手臂的基本操作有了基本的認知，非常期待能有機器人學(二)的課程。
Nice course! Looking forward to the second part and hoping we could learn some Jacobian!
雖然我原本有學過一點機器人正逆運動學的計算， 但本課程令我更深入的瞭解有不同的表示法、計算方法，\n\n並且自己學會使用MATLAB來運算一些較複雜的數學式，\n\n但學習門檻較高，必須有數學基礎、程式設計基礎的同學才較容易吸收學習。
