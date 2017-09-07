About this Course

11,119 recent views
Flexible deadlines
Reset deadlines in accordance to your schedule.
Shareable Certificate
Earn a Certificate upon completion
100% online
Start instantly and learn at your own schedule.
Beginner Level
Approx. 17 hours to complete
Chinese (Traditional)
Flexible deadlines
Reset deadlines in accordance to your schedule.
Shareable Certificate
Earn a Certificate upon completion
100% online
Start instantly and learn at your own schedule.
Beginner Level
Approx. 17 hours to complete
Chinese (Traditional)

Instructor

Offered by

Placeholder

National Taiwan University

Syllabus - What you will learn from this course

Week
1

Week 1

3 hours to complete

物體在空間運動之描述 (一)

3 hours to complete
7 videos (Total 72 min), 3 readings, 2 quizzes
Week
2

Week 2

2 hours to complete

物體在空間運動之描述 (二)

2 hours to complete
9 videos (Total 89 min), 1 reading, 1 quiz
Week
3

Week 3

2 hours to complete

機械手臂順運動學

2 hours to complete
9 videos (Total 103 min)
Week
4

Week 4

2 hours to complete

機械手臂逆運動學

2 hours to complete
7 videos (Total 101 min), 1 reading, 1 quiz

Reviews

TOP REVIEWS FROM 機器人學一 (ROBOTICS (1))

View all reviews

Frequently Asked Questions

More questions? Visit the Learner Help Center.

Coursera Footer

Start or advance your career

Browse popular topics

Popular courses and articles

Earn a degree or certificate online

Coursera

Community

More

Learn Anywhere
Download on the App StoreGet it on Google Play
Placeholder