University of Leeds
How to Get Into Robotics

Are you 16-30 and living in the UK? Enrol on this course (and many more) for FREE with Click Start!Find out more...

University of Leeds

How to Get Into Robotics

Taught in English

Course

Gain insight into a topic and learn the fundamentals

Dr Rafael Papallas
Click Start

Instructors: Dr Rafael Papallas

Coursera Plus

Included with Coursera Plus

Beginner level
No prior experience required
7 hours to complete
3 weeks at 2 hours a week
Flexible schedule
Learn at your own pace

What you'll learn

  • Explain the foundational aspects of robotics, covering intelligent robot components.

  • Learn about the challenges in specific areas such as industrial robotics and autonomous vehicles. 

  • Name current areas of robotics application, highlighting challenges in social, legal, and ethical aspects.

  • Identify diverse robotics careers and understand essential skills for success.

Skills you'll gain

Details to know

Shareable certificate

Add to your LinkedIn profile

Recently updated!

December 2023

Assessments

5 quizzes, 1 assignment

See how employees at top companies are mastering in-demand skills

Learn more about Coursera for Business
Placeholder
Placeholder

Earn a career certificate

Add this credential to your LinkedIn profile, resume, or CV

Share it on social media and in your performance review

Placeholder

There are 2 modules in this course

In Week 1 you will be introduced to the subject of robotics! Specifically, Lesson 1 will define what a robot is, look at the 'attributes' of intelligent robots, and review some careers in robotics. Lesson 2 will look at some of the different industries that you might consider working in. The aim of the first week is to familiarise you with robotics and the job opportunities and industries robotics thrive in.

What's included

2 videos17 readings3 quizzes3 discussion prompts

In this second week we will discuss the challenges and emerging opportunities of robotics. In particular we will discuss why robotics is hard, why the future is promising, and look at the ethical implications of robotics. Finally, we will host interviews with industry experts from Ocado Technology, the technology company behind the online grocery shop Ocado, and Shadow Robot.

What's included

6 videos11 readings2 quizzes1 assignment1 discussion prompt

Instructors

Dr Rafael Papallas
University of Leeds
3 Courses6,139 learners

Offered by

University of Leeds

Recommended if you're interested in Design and Product

Why people choose Coursera for their career

Felipe M.
Learner since 2018
"To be able to take courses at my own pace and rhythm has been an amazing experience. I can learn whenever it fits my schedule and mood."
Jennifer J.
Learner since 2020
"I directly applied the concepts and skills I learned from my courses to an exciting new project at work."
Larry W.
Learner since 2021
"When I need courses on topics that my university doesn't offer, Coursera is one of the best places to go."
Chaitanya A.
"Learning isn't just about being better at your job: it's so much more than that. Coursera allows me to learn without limits."

New to Design and Product? Start here.

Placeholder

Open new doors with Coursera Plus

Unlimited access to 7,000+ world-class courses, hands-on projects, and job-ready certificate programs - all included in your subscription

Learn more

Advance your career with an online degree

Earn a degree from world-class universities - 100% online

Explore degrees

Join over 3,400 global companies that choose Coursera for Business

Upskill your employees to excel in the digital economy

Learn more

Frequently asked questions

More questions