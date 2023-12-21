In this course, you will learn about the dynamic world of robotics, which blends engineering, electronics, and computer science to create innovations that enhance our daily lives.
How to Get Into Robotics
Taught in English
Course
Gain insight into a topic and learn the fundamentals
What you'll learn
Explain the foundational aspects of robotics, covering intelligent robot components.
Learn about the challenges in specific areas such as industrial robotics and autonomous vehicles.
Name current areas of robotics application, highlighting challenges in social, legal, and ethical aspects.
Identify diverse robotics careers and understand essential skills for success.
Skills you'll gain
December 2023
5 quizzes, 1 assignment
There are 2 modules in this course
In Week 1 you will be introduced to the subject of robotics! Specifically, Lesson 1 will define what a robot is, look at the 'attributes' of intelligent robots, and review some careers in robotics. Lesson 2 will look at some of the different industries that you might consider working in. The aim of the first week is to familiarise you with robotics and the job opportunities and industries robotics thrive in.
What's included
2 videos17 readings3 quizzes3 discussion prompts
In this second week we will discuss the challenges and emerging opportunities of robotics. In particular we will discuss why robotics is hard, why the future is promising, and look at the ethical implications of robotics. Finally, we will host interviews with industry experts from Ocado Technology, the technology company behind the online grocery shop Ocado, and Shadow Robot.
What's included
6 videos11 readings2 quizzes1 assignment1 discussion prompt
Instructors
Offered by
This course is part of Click Start, a UK training programme designed to help young people develop digital skills.
Check if you are eligible for free access today.
