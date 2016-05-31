DK
Sep 2, 2016
It was wonderful. I learned a lot. I am withdrawing because at age 71, I don't need to be writing research papers but just enjoying myself.
BS
Jan 26, 2016
excellent, do it again!\n\nplus have all students watch Ken Burns films on the three Roosevelts!
By Irma W•
May 30, 2016
dates are important but please
By Ernst K S•
Jun 23, 2016
Most interesting to learn more about the leadershipof 3 Roosevelts in a century high economic growth, Great depression and 2 world wars. Excellent tutor, interesting interviews with specialists and quizes and demanding final essay. Many thanks for the opportunity to take the course. Beste Regards Ernst
By Diane K•
Sep 3, 2016
It was wonderful. I learned a lot. I am withdrawing because at age 71, I don't need to be writing research papers but just enjoying myself.
By Bart S•
Jan 27, 2016
excellent, do it again!
plus have all students watch Ken Burns films on the three Roosevelts!
By Suzan H•
Feb 27, 2016
It was a nice course that touched on the different aspects of the Roosevelt presidencies.
By JOHN Q•
Feb 22, 2016
Great Course! Well presented with nice emphasis on selected themes in the 20th century.
By Pieter d J•
Mar 5, 2016
A great American history course
By FRANK A•
Nov 9, 2020
A VERY INTERESTING COURSE
By Tausif M•
Apr 19, 2016
An excellent course.
By Amr A W•
Feb 1, 2016
Excellent course.
By Richard H•
Mar 10, 2017
V
By Hilde K•
Mar 29, 2016
I enjoyed this class and learned a lot. The intervening research topics did not seem to be part of the grading for this course and I am not sure if anyone did them after the first one. The final peer assessment project just asked for a repeat of everything that had been said in the class since the final lecture went all the way up to Obamacare. There was no room to add anything to what the course had already said.
By Ruth A G•
Jun 15, 2016
This is a very interesting course focusing on the legacy of two US presidents and one wife of a president--Theodore, Franklin and Eleanor Roosevelt. In particular, I enjoyed the attention given to the contributions of Eleanor Roosevelt during and after her husband's administration.
By ThatMTLgirl•
Dec 2, 2019
it is a marvellous class. Realy great videos with all the informations and details you need to understand, as well as being a kinda short course. i really liked it and in just a few weeks i understood a lot about united states history.
By Blake S•
Apr 20, 2016
I enjoy the interaction and interface scopes to really delve into a history and biography type course.
By Susan C•
Jan 26, 2017
I would only like this course better if it was longer and more in-depth. Excellent!
By Douglas H•
Nov 25, 2020
Interesting and well taught but very poorly assessed. The peer marking doesn't work properly as I ended up missing the original deadline, of no fault of my own, but as no one else had marked it, so I had to wait another 8 weeks to get my certificate.
By Harry F•
Apr 13, 2016
The lectures are too brief and do not go into details pertinent to the main theses of the course. While it is evident that each of the Roosevelts had a significant impact on their respective time in history, saying that it was a Rooseveltian century is going a bit too far. Nearly all the reforms that they initiated were countered by the end of the 20th century. Wagner-Pyser, Glass-Steagall were gutted by the end of the century and as for the UN we all know how in ineffective that has been at protecting human rights. The only thing that has lasted has been Social Security and that is under attack by a co-opted ultra-conservative Congres
By Michael T•
Mar 15, 2016
Some of this content is glaringly wrong e.g that F Roosevelt's freedoms weren't seen by him as inalienable rights, that culture and education were attributes of Eleanor's approach to freedom that were distinctive from FDR. One can go on and on ....