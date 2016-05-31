Chevron Left
The Rooseveltian Century by Universiteit Leiden

4.4
stars
52 ratings
19 reviews

This course uses the lives, ideals and achievements of Theodore, Franklin, and Eleanor Roosevelt to create the idea of a Rooseveltian century. It is about doing research, analyzing primary sources, and connecting all this information with a coherent and logical interpretation. It is an invitation to think critically and historically, and it wants to give you a glimpse of what it means to be a historian at work. We are convinced that the three Roosevelts – the 3Rs, as we will refer to them throughout this course – profoundly shaped the twentieth century. This course shows you why we think so and which paradigms, ideas, and sources we use to uphold our claim. But this course also asks you to give your opinion, and ground it on your own research findings. The structure of the course is straightforward: - An introductory module gives you the biographical information you need to connect the personal stories of the 3Rs with the major events of the twentieth century; - Module 2 explains how the 3Rs reframed our thinking on security, broadening its meaning and reconfiguring the government’s role in providing it; - Module 3, focusing on equality, shows how the 3Rs changed the relationship between leaders and led, rejected laissez-faire economics, and supported a politics of intervention to overcome the inequalities that undermined social cohesion; - Module 4 describes how the 3Rs promoted and protected the freedom of ordinary citizens, and communicated that as one of their central political goals; - Module 5 summarizes the long-lasting legacies of the 3Rs, and asks for your opinion on the Rooseveltian century. Do you agree with this interpretation of our recent past – and our possible futures? The five modules contain quizzes to test your knowledge and understanding, discussion prompts to stimulate your creativity, and research guidance and assignments to sharpen up your historical skills. We hope you will enjoy this intellectual journey!...

DK

Sep 2, 2016

It was wonderful. I learned a lot. I am withdrawing because at age 71, I don't need to be writing research papers but just enjoying myself.

BS

Jan 26, 2016

excellent, do it again!\n\nplus have all students watch Ken Burns films on the three Roosevelts!

By Irma W

May 30, 2016

dates are important but please

By Ernst K S

Jun 23, 2016

Most interesting to learn more about the leadershipof 3 Roosevelts in a century high economic growth, Great depression and 2 world wars. Excellent tutor, interesting interviews with specialists and quizes and demanding final essay. Many thanks for the opportunity to take the course. Beste Regards Ernst

By Diane K

Sep 3, 2016

By Bart S

Jan 27, 2016

By Suzan H

Feb 27, 2016

It was a nice course that touched on the different aspects of the Roosevelt presidencies.

By JOHN Q

Feb 22, 2016

Great Course! Well presented with nice emphasis on selected themes in the 20th century.

By Pieter d J

Mar 5, 2016

A great American history course

By FRANK A

Nov 9, 2020

A VERY INTERESTING COURSE

By Tausif M

Apr 19, 2016

An excellent course.

By Amr A W

Feb 1, 2016

Excellent course.

By Richard H

Mar 10, 2017

V

By Hilde K

Mar 29, 2016

I enjoyed this class and learned a lot. The intervening research topics did not seem to be part of the grading for this course and I am not sure if anyone did them after the first one. The final peer assessment project just asked for a repeat of everything that had been said in the class since the final lecture went all the way up to Obamacare. There was no room to add anything to what the course had already said.

By Ruth A G

Jun 15, 2016

This is a very interesting course focusing on the legacy of two US presidents and one wife of a president--Theodore, Franklin and Eleanor Roosevelt. In particular, I enjoyed the attention given to the contributions of Eleanor Roosevelt during and after her husband's administration.

By ThatMTLgirl

Dec 2, 2019

it is a marvellous class. Realy great videos with all the informations and details you need to understand, as well as being a kinda short course. i really liked it and in just a few weeks i understood a lot about united states history.

By Blake S

Apr 20, 2016

I enjoy the interaction and interface scopes to really delve into a history and biography type course.

By Susan C

Jan 26, 2017

I would only like this course better if it was longer and more in-depth. Excellent!

By Douglas H

Nov 25, 2020

Interesting and well taught but very poorly assessed. The peer marking doesn't work properly as I ended up missing the original deadline, of no fault of my own, but as no one else had marked it, so I had to wait another 8 weeks to get my certificate.

By Harry F

Apr 13, 2016

The lectures are too brief and do not go into details pertinent to the main theses of the course. While it is evident that each of the Roosevelts had a significant impact on their respective time in history, saying that it was a Rooseveltian century is going a bit too far. Nearly all the reforms that they initiated were countered by the end of the 20th century. Wagner-Pyser, Glass-Steagall were gutted by the end of the century and as for the UN we all know how in ineffective that has been at protecting human rights. The only thing that has lasted has been Social Security and that is under attack by a co-opted ultra-conservative Congres

By Michael T

Mar 15, 2016

Some of this content is glaringly wrong e.g that F Roosevelt's freedoms weren't seen by him as inalienable rights, that culture and education were attributes of Eleanor's approach to freedom that were distinctive from FDR. One can go on and on ....

