By sameer k•
May 15, 2020
The quality of live demo is not at par.
By ornicha s•
Aug 30, 2020
This is a good course and good explanation. But in hand-on exercise ,there are a lot of error in connection and people can not practice .Please fix this problem about expire license and cannot connect to AAE and control room
By HAZZA.DAIBAN•
Oct 13, 2020
projects are not wroking
By Osamah•
Jul 23, 2020
I found the course mind-numbingly dull. The computer-generated voice is reading the software's manual. If you are here to learn about RPA than I would not recommend this course. if you are to memorize the AA application options or you like listening to manuals than you might give this course a shot.
By Katrin E•
Jun 30, 2021
Course project cannot be accessed as of expired passwords on AA-site. No response from AA on the reported issues nor any reaction from AA on discussion forums for A YEAR. Thus at quizzes many questions have incorrect answers and lead to fail exams.
By Tammy M•
Mar 17, 2022
I enjoyed taking this course. It provided just the right amount of challenge to support learning!
By Angela•
Feb 7, 2021
That was a great experience for me. I really liked it.
By Rajesh P•
Jun 26, 2020
thank you courseera forr such an wonderful course
By Vivek•
Jun 4, 2020
Great course material and demo sessions.
By Bhramreshwar J•
Dec 14, 2020
Awesome course content
By Steven M•
Dec 28, 2020
Great Course!!
By Ramya•
Jun 7, 2020
excellent
By gowri•
Jun 29, 2021
........................................................................
By A.M I H A•
Jan 5, 2021
Learned the most of things related to automation anywhere.
By Alpana M•
May 30, 2020
VERY INTERESTING,THIS COURSE WANT PRACTICE FOR PERFECTION
By Oscar•
Dec 29, 2020
Too technical, videos sometimes feel slow and repetitive,