RPA Lifecycle: Deployment and Maintenance by Automation Anywhere

4.6
stars
70 ratings
14 reviews

About the Course

Robotic Process Automation (or RPA) implementation is conducted over multiple critical phases. In the Discovery phase, you identify the business processes beneficial for automation. In the Design phase, you create an RPA plan for automating them. In the Development and Testing phase, you execute the RPA plan and develop bots, testing them thoroughly during development. Next, you need to deploy the bots and set them up for routine monitoring. These activities are performed next in the implementation lifecycle: in the Deployment and Maintenance phases. You can deploy bots in various devices and also monitor their performance live via the Web Control Room. This is a web-based application, with comprehensive workload management, granular security controls, and an intuitive analytics dashboard. It is the one central interface from where you can create and manage users and roles, monitor connected and disconnected devices and schedule bot execution. As you begin this course, you will be introduced to the user interface of the Web Control Room. You will explore various panels and components in its Features Panel. You will also study some of the best practices and troubleshooting procedures that you can apply while using the Web Control Room during RPA Deployment and Maintenance. The learning will be reinforced through concept description, hands-on tasks, and guided practice....

Reviews

Filter by:

1 - 16 of 16 Reviews for RPA Lifecycle: Deployment and Maintenance

By sameer k

May 15, 2020

The quality of live demo is not at par.

By ornicha s

Aug 30, 2020

This is a good course and good explanation. But in hand-on exercise ,there are a lot of error in connection and people can not practice .Please fix this problem about expire license and cannot connect to AAE and control room

By HAZZA.DAIBAN

Oct 13, 2020

projects are not wroking

By Osamah

Jul 23, 2020

I found the course mind-numbingly dull. The computer-generated voice is reading the software's manual. If you are here to learn about RPA than I would not recommend this course. if you are to memorize the AA application options or you like listening to manuals than you might give this course a shot.

By Katrin E

Jun 30, 2021

Course project cannot be accessed as of expired passwords on AA-site. No response from AA on the reported issues nor any reaction from AA on discussion forums for A YEAR. Thus at quizzes many questions have incorrect answers and lead to fail exams.

By Tammy M

Mar 17, 2022

I enjoyed taking this course. It provided just the right amount of challenge to support learning!

By Angela

Feb 7, 2021

That was a great experience for me. I really liked it.

By Rajesh P

Jun 26, 2020

thank you courseera forr such an wonderful course

By Vivek

Jun 4, 2020

Great course material and demo sessions.

By Bhramreshwar J

Dec 14, 2020

Awesome course content

By Steven M

Dec 28, 2020

Great Course!!

By Ramya

Jun 7, 2020

excellent

By gowri

Jun 29, 2021

........................................................................

By A.M I H A

Jan 5, 2021

Learned the most of things related to automation anywhere.

By Alpana M

May 30, 2020

VERY INTERESTING,THIS COURSE WANT PRACTICE FOR PERFECTION

By Oscar

Dec 29, 2020

Too technical, videos sometimes feel slow and repetitive,

