Course 3 of 4 in the
Implementing RPA with Cognitive Automation and Analytics Specialization
Beginner Level
Approx. 6 hours to complete
English

  • Describe what is the Web Control Room

  • Support and troubleshoot issues with bots by applying maintenance best practices

  • Integrating version controls
  • Bot scheduling
  • Deploying and executing bots
  • Migrating bots
  • Balancing work load
Course 3 of 4 in the
Implementing RPA with Cognitive Automation and Analytics Specialization
Beginner Level
Approx. 6 hours to complete
English

Syllabus - What you will learn from this course

Week
1

Week 1

1 hour to complete

Understanding Control Room

1 hour to complete
10 videos (Total 32 min)
Week
2

Week 2

2 hours to complete

Using Control Room Feature Panel -I

2 hours to complete
11 videos (Total 39 min)
Week
3

Week 3

2 hours to complete

Using Control Room Feature Panel - II

2 hours to complete
7 videos (Total 27 min)
Week
4

Week 4

1 hour to complete

Course Project: Performing the steps for Deployment and Maintenance of the RPA Lifecycle

1 hour to complete
1 video (Total 2 min)

