Robotic Process Automation (or RPA) implementation is conducted over multiple critical phases. In the Discovery phase, you identify the business processes beneficial for automation. In the Design phase, you create an RPA plan for automating them. In the Development and Testing phase, you execute the RPA plan and develop bots, testing them thoroughly during development.
Describe what is the Web Control Room
Support and troubleshoot issues with bots by applying maintenance best practices
- Integrating version controls
- Bot scheduling
- Deploying and executing bots
- Migrating bots
- Balancing work load
Automation Anywhere
Automation Anywhere empowers people whose ideas, thought and focus make the companies they work for great. We deliver the world’s most sophisticated Digital Workforce Platform making work more human by automating business processes and liberating people. For additional information, visit https://automationanywhere.com.
Understanding Control Room
In this module, you will explore the user interface of the Web Control Room and the panels and components present in its Features Panel. You will then use the Dashboards and Activity panels and their components to monitor and view activities of deployed bots respectively.
Using Control Room Feature Panel -I
In this module, you will use the feature panels of the Control Room such as Bots, Devices and Workload to schedule and execute deployed bots, monitor devices and device pool and manage workload across machines.
Using Control Room Feature Panel - II
In this module, you will use the feature panels of the Control Room such as Audit Log and Administration to view or back up activities performed in the Control Room and AAE Client, and to create and manage users, roles, and licenses. Finally, you will Identify the best practices and troubleshooting procedures followed during the RPA Deployment and Maintenance phases.
Course Project: Performing the steps for Deployment and Maintenance of the RPA Lifecycle
In this project, you will learn how to create users and roles and distribute work items across devices using the Workload Manager.
The explosive growth of Robotic Process Automation (RPA) in the past few years has created a tremendous demand to learn and become skilled in this exciting technology. This four course Specialization is designed to introduce RPA, provide a foundation of the RPA lifecycle--from design to bot deployment--and implement RPA with cognitive automation and analytics. Experienced and novice users and developers of RPA will all benefit from completing this Specialization. If you are interested in starting a career in automation or boosting your profile in it, now’s the time and here’s the place!
