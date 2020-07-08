AC
May 13, 2020
such an awesome course and the hands on practice is an additional advantage to interact with the real time interface.
RE
Mar 10, 2021
I found the course provided me better insight into RPA capabilities within Automation Anywhere.
By Ahmed A•
Jul 8, 2020
Most of hands on fail to authenticate the login of creator/Creator123. Thus, I was not able to practice the hands on. Also, one video about introduction to XML is missing and the introduction to meta bots video is played instead.
By Avnish c•
May 14, 2020
By Pascal U E•
Apr 16, 2020
Great course by AAE, too much details but very insteresting
By Osamah•
Jul 23, 2020
I found the course mind-numbingly dull. The computer-generated voice is reading the software's manual. If you are here to learn about RPA than I would not recommend this course. if you are to memorize the AA application options or you like listening to manuals than you might give this course a shot.
By Guiselle V•
Oct 9, 2020
It is not possible to do the practice exercise because the given user/password is incorrect, and nobody attend when you ask for a solution!!!!
By Robert E•
Mar 11, 2021
By wilson A•
Sep 24, 2020
Muy Bueno e interesante el curso, Muchas Gracias por compartir el conocimiento.
By Sneha K•
Sep 29, 2020
Very informative and good course for beginner
By saravanakumar•
Sep 26, 2021
Very useful learning this course
By Alpana M•
May 25, 2020
I Enjoy and learn lot of thing
By Qingxia L•
Mar 21, 2021
Very logical arrangements.
By Intisssar A•
Jul 14, 2021
it was perfect course !
By Steven M•
Oct 25, 2020
Excellent Course!!
By Maria A M R•
Aug 23, 2020
muy buen curso
By Edwin S A•
Aug 15, 2020
Great course
By Ramya•
May 26, 2020
excellent
By Carl P R•
Oct 25, 2020
Great!
By 01fe20mca050•
Feb 16, 2022
Good
By ornicha s•
Aug 30, 2020
This is a good course and good examples. But in hand-on exercise ,there are a lot of error in connection and people can not practice .Please fix this problem about expire license and cannot connect to AAE
By Lynette S•
May 11, 2020
Excellent course. Very informative however some of the lessons and exercises were not working properly.
By Barbara F•
Jun 26, 2020
The XML Sub Commands were not listed and described although they were in the "Using XML Command"
By Nagesh R•
Feb 7, 2021
Very helpful to understand and developed basic logic and concept about RPA Lifecycle
By A.M I H A•
Dec 11, 2020
Great course about Automation anywhere software application.
By Sahil R•
Jul 22, 2020
I think this course is one of the most crucial one in the whole specialization because it introduces us to the commands and various functions which are important to execute a certain bot. The thing is it would have been really helpful if I was able to access hands-on exercises. The Password Creator123 is invalid. I would like to request the respected authorities to look into this matter and try to solve it as soon as possible.
By Javier L L•
Sep 1, 2021
Las tareas practicas no funcionan y no se pueden realizar