Chevron Left
Back to RPA Lifecycle: Development and Testing

Learner Reviews & Feedback for RPA Lifecycle: Development and Testing by Automation Anywhere

4.5
stars
138 ratings
29 reviews

About the Course

To adopt RPA, you begin with the Discovery and Design phases and proceed onto the Development and Testing phase. RPA Lifecycle – Development and Testing is the second course of the Specialization on Implementing RPA with Cognitive Solutions and Analytics. In this course, you will learn how to develop and test bots. For this, you will use Automation Anywhere Enterprise Client (or AAE Client) to record, modify, and run tasks. AAE Client is a desktop application with an intuitive interface, that enables the creation of automated tasks with ease. It features ‘SMART’ Automation technology that quickly automates complex tasks without the need for any programming efforts. The learning will be reinforced through concept description, building bots, and guided practice....

Top reviews

AC

May 13, 2020

such an awesome course and the hands on practice is an additional advantage to interact with the real time interface.

RE

Mar 10, 2021

I found the course provided me better insight into RPA capabilities within Automation Anywhere.

Filter by:

1 - 25 of 29 Reviews for RPA Lifecycle: Development and Testing

By Ahmed A

Jul 8, 2020

Most of hands on fail to authenticate the login of creator/Creator123. Thus, I was not able to practice the hands on. Also, one video about introduction to XML is missing and the introduction to meta bots video is played instead.

By Avnish c

May 14, 2020

such an awesome course and the hands on practice is an additional advantage to interact with the real time interface.

By Pascal U E

Apr 16, 2020

Great course by AAE, too much details but very insteresting

By Osamah

Jul 23, 2020

I found the course mind-numbingly dull. The computer-generated voice is reading the software's manual. If you are here to learn about RPA than I would not recommend this course. if you are to memorize the AA application options or you like listening to manuals than you might give this course a shot.

By Guiselle V

Oct 9, 2020

It is not possible to do the practice exercise because the given user/password is incorrect, and nobody attend when you ask for a solution!!!!

By Robert E

Mar 11, 2021

I found the course provided me better insight into RPA capabilities within Automation Anywhere.

By wilson A

Sep 24, 2020

Muy Bueno e interesante el curso, Muchas Gracias por compartir el conocimiento.

By Sneha K

Sep 29, 2020

Very informative and good course for beginner

By saravanakumar

Sep 26, 2021

Very useful learning this course

By Alpana M

May 25, 2020

I Enjoy and learn lot of thing

By Qingxia L

Mar 21, 2021

Very logical arrangements.

By Intisssar A

Jul 14, 2021

it was perfect course !

By Steven M

Oct 25, 2020

Excellent Course!!

By Maria A M R

Aug 23, 2020

muy buen curso

By Edwin S A

Aug 15, 2020

Great course

By Ramya

May 26, 2020

excellent

By Carl P R

Oct 25, 2020

Great!

By 01fe20mca050

Feb 16, 2022

Good

By ornicha s

Aug 30, 2020

This is a good course and good examples. But in hand-on exercise ,there are a lot of error in connection and people can not practice .Please fix this problem about expire license and cannot connect to AAE

By Lynette S

May 11, 2020

Excellent course. Very informative however some of the lessons and exercises were not working properly.

By Barbara F

Jun 26, 2020

The XML Sub Commands were not listed and described although they were in the "Using XML Command"

By Nagesh R

Feb 7, 2021

Very helpful to understand and developed basic logic and concept about RPA Lifecycle

By A.M I H A

Dec 11, 2020

Great course about Automation anywhere software application.

By Sahil R

Jul 22, 2020

I think this course is one of the most crucial one in the whole specialization because it introduces us to the commands and various functions which are important to execute a certain bot. The thing is it would have been really helpful if I was able to access hands-on exercises. The Password Creator123 is invalid. I would like to request the respected authorities to look into this matter and try to solve it as soon as possible.

By Javier L L

Sep 1, 2021

L​as tareas practicas no funcionan y no se pueden realizar

Coursera Footer

Start or advance your career

Browse popular topics

Popular courses and articles

Earn a degree or certificate online

Coursera

Community

More

Learn Anywhere
Download on the App StoreGet it on Google Play
Placeholder