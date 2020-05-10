About this Course

Course 2 of 4 in the
Implementing RPA with Cognitive Automation and Analytics Specialization
Beginner Level
Approx. 10 hours to complete
English

What you will learn

  • Describe what is Automation Anywhere Enterprise Client

  • Describe the different types of Recorders and their uses in automating simple tasks

  • Explain Workbench components

  • Describe the features and usage of various commands in the Commands to create simple to complex bots

Skills you will gain

  • Designing RPA technical specification documents
  • Creating RPA bots
Syllabus - What you will learn from this course

Week
1

Week 1

2 hours to complete

Understanding AAE Client

2 hours to complete
12 videos (Total 37 min)
Week
2

Week 2

1 hour to complete

Using Commands - I

1 hour to complete
11 videos (Total 30 min)
Week
3

Week 3

2 hours to complete

Using Commands - II

2 hours to complete
11 videos (Total 38 min)
Week
4

Week 4

4 hours to complete

Using Commands - III

4 hours to complete
13 videos (Total 58 min)

