To adopt RPA, you begin with the Discovery and Design phases and proceed onto the Development and Testing phase.
This course is part of the Implementing RPA with Cognitive Automation and Analytics Specialization
Describe what is Automation Anywhere Enterprise Client
Describe the different types of Recorders and their uses in automating simple tasks
Explain Workbench components
Describe the features and usage of various commands in the Commands to create simple to complex bots
- Designing RPA technical specification documents
- Creating RPA bots
Automation Anywhere
Automation Anywhere empowers people whose ideas, thought and focus make the companies they work for great. We deliver the world’s most sophisticated Digital Workforce Platform making work more human by automating business processes and liberating people. For additional information, visit https://automationanywhere.com.
Syllabus - What you will learn from this course
Understanding AAE Client
In this module, you will define the role of AAE Client in developing RPA. You will then use the various recorders for automating simple tasks that involve mouse-clicks, keystrokes, interacting with applications and web pages, and work with the Workbench components and commands to create Bots.
Using Commands - I
In this module, you will use some of the most important commands from the Commands library to create Bots.
Using Commands - II
In this module, you will use some more important commands from the Commands library to create Bots.
Using Commands - III
In this module, you will use even more important commands from the Commands library to create Bots.
Excellent course. Very informative however some of the lessons and exercises were not working properly.
such an awesome course and the hands on practice is an additional advantage to interact with the real time interface.
Muy Bueno e interesante el curso, Muchas Gracias por compartir el conocimiento.
The XML Sub Commands were not listed and described although they were in the "Using XML Command"
About the Implementing RPA with Cognitive Automation and Analytics Specialization
The explosive growth of Robotic Process Automation (RPA) in the past few years has created a tremendous demand to learn and become skilled in this exciting technology. This four course Specialization is designed to introduce RPA, provide a foundation of the RPA lifecycle--from design to bot deployment--and implement RPA with cognitive automation and analytics. Experienced and novice users and developers of RPA will all benefit from completing this Specialization. If you are interested in starting a career in automation or boosting your profile in it, now’s the time and here’s the place!
